Sun Nuclear Welcomes Leading European Research Hospital as SunCHECK(TM) Partner Reference Site

Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Implements SunCHECK with a Focus on Risk Management for Radiation Therapy



MELBOURNE, Florida, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653556-1&h=1198926698&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunnuclear.com%2F&a=Sun+Nuclear] announced today that Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau has signed on as a partner reference site for the SunCHECK(TM) Quality Management Platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653556-1&h=860112394&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunnuclear.com%2Fsuncheck&a=SunCHECK%E2%84%A2+Quality+Management+Platform]. Joining leading facilities worldwide in the SunCHECK partner reference site program, the Hospital will focus on leveraging SunCHECK's transit dosimetry and automation features in pursuit of stronger risk management and efficiency for their Radiation Therapy QA program.



The Hospital's SunCHECK implementation is led by Núria Jornet, Ph.D., an esteemed Medical Physicist in Europe and former Chair of the Physics Committee for ESTRO (European Society for Radiation Oncology). Each year, the center treats 2,000 new patients among 4 linear accelerators, with a team of 9 Medical Physicists, 3 Medical Physics residents and 8 Dosimetrists.



For nearly 20 years, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau has used in-vivo dosimetry with point detectors as part of their clinical workflow for all patients. With the transition to IMRT, VMAT and SBRT in-vivo dosimetry, point detectors became cumbersome. The Hospital sought a solution that would provide insights into changes occurring at each fraction of treatment, efficiently allowing them to continue to provide an additional safety net for their patient treatments. At the same time, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau was looking to consolidate various Machine QA tools and software within their department. To meet these needs, they implemented the SunCHECK Platform.



Trusted by users at hundreds of facilities worldwide, SunCHECK is an integrated and automated Quality Management Platform that helps standardize Patient and Machine QA workflows among staff, machines, and across locations. The SunCHECK Patient module encompasses all parts of Patient QA, spanning Plan Checks, Secondary Checks, Pre-Treatment QA, and In-Vivo Monitoring. The SunCHECK Machine module integrates all Machine QA needs, including convenient template-driven comprehensive Daily, Monthly, Annual QA, automated imaging, MLC and VMAT QA, and data trending.



"The evolution of SunCHECK to include transit dosimetry is in sync with our mission to guarantee the most optimized and safe treatments for our patients. Plus, the more we can streamline QA on the machines, the more time we have to treat patients and implement new techniques," said Núria Jornet, Ph.D., Senior Consultant at Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Medical Physics Department.



As a partner reference site, the Hospital will support development of best practices for clinical use, advise on ongoing product development, and serve as a regional resource for the rapidly growing community of SunCHECK users.



"We're pleased to have such a well-respected site as Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau as a partner reference site for SunCHECK," noted Jeff Simon, CEO of Sun Nuclear. "Dr. Jornet and her team are leaders in Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance best practices in Europe. Their input into using SunCHECK for stronger risk management will be invaluable for other Radiation Therapy departments looking to do the same."



About Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau provides a wide array of radiotherapy services for optimal care to patients in the Catalonia region. With a multidisciplinary approach, medical doctors, Medical Physicists, RTT, nurses and an extensive support team strive for the optimal diagnosis, treatment and ongoing care of each individual patient.



About Sun Nuclear Corporation Sun Nuclear provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging and Patient Alignment. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes - so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653556-1&h=891510027&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunnuclear.com%2F&a=sunnuclear.com]. Follow us: @sunnuclear [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2653556-1&h=3741884493&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fsunnuclear&a=%40sunnuclear].



