Polyplastics Develops New LAPEROS (R) Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Grades with Improved Blister Resistance

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has announced new developmental grades of LAPEROS (R) liquid crystal polymer(LCP) which offer superior blister resistance for electronic connectors. The two grades--currently in a pre-commercialization phase--have been confirmed to inhibit blistering more effectively than existing materials and show strong potential for improving productivity. Polyplastics has conducted experimental studies on different forms of blistering and is working to achieve an even greater reduction in blistering defects.



Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/201911153561/_prw_PI1lg_510uOHCq.jpg [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/201911153561/_prw_PI1lg_510uOHCq.jpg]



LCP is widely used in SMT(Surface Mount Technology) parts due to its strong heat resistance and flowability. Blistering is a common flaw for LCP which takes the form of bulges that appear on the surface of molded articles due to heat. Blistering has a variety of potential causes, including LCP decomposition gases that get entrapped during molding, and separation between the skin and core layers.



Polyplastics noted the importance to use materials with higher heat stability and which also generate little gas. LAPEROS (R) LCP comes in a wide range of grades to accommodate customer needs, including ultra-high heat-resistant grades. The company has also conducted studies on nozzle and sprue optimization with the aim of offering solutions to blistering. Other factors such as molding conditions and mold shape design also have a strong influence on blistering.



In addition to high flowability and dimensional accuracy, LCP exhibits high heat resistance and is widely used in connector applications in devices such as smartphones which are becoming more compact and trending toward SMT. The automotive, home electronics, and office automation industries have also increasingly adopted LCP in recent years due to demand for high dimensional accuracy and heat resistance.



Please visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/lcp_blistering/index.html [https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/lcp_blistering/index.html]



About Polyplastics Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, GF-PET and COC. The company has the largest global market share of POM and LCP. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.



LAPEROS (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.



