Bright Pattern Announces a Revolutionary Partner Program Backed by Industry-Leading Technology and Team

Bright Pattern Partner Program provides an immediate path to revenue to value-added resellers (VARs) and solution providers with the only cloud-first omnichannel contact center solution in the industry



SAN BRUNO, California, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, today unveils its partner program [https://www.brightpattern.com/bright-pattern-company/partner-program/] designed to drive new business opportunities and increase profits for value-added resellers (VARs), offering up to 50% higher margin than other contact center providers.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg]



The next-generation enterprise-class software was created by some of the top leaders and engineers that helped build Genesys for the enterprise. And now it is available to companies of all sizes in a single easy-to-use platform. By providing ongoing support and access to internal resources and documentation, the Bright Pattern Partner Program [https://www.brightpattern.com/bright-pattern-company/partner-program/] helps partners discover new opportunities, earn new business, deploy profitable solutions, and develop the expertise required to excel in the customer experience industry.



"We're thrilled to partner with Bright Pattern to deliver best-in-class cloud contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Jitender Singh, Senior Vice President of Cloud Sales and Solutions at Conduit Global. "This partnership gives our clients true digital channel management."



Benefits of the Bright Pattern Partner Program:





-- Higher Margin - Grow your business and make more money by partnering

with the vendor delivering the highest margin for partners in the

industry.

-- Cloud-First - The Bright Pattern Contact Center Solution was built on a

single unified microservices architecture and designed to help

businesses deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences.

-- Fast Time to Value - Because the Bright Pattern platform can be deployed

in weeks instead of months, partners and customers save time and money.

-- Truly Omnichannel - Bright Pattern offers omnichannel support that

allows customers to seamlessly move across channels while speaking with

the same agent. No context is lost when switching channels, so the

customers never need to repeat themselves. Agents can also operate in a

true omnichannel environment by handling multiple types of interactions

in a single platform.

-- The Brighter Partners - Because partners are Bright Pattern's primary

channel, we deliver continuous support and offer zero channel conflict.

"Bright Pattern gives Waterfield Technologies the ability to provide a consistent and seamless experience across all channels with real-time visibility into channel performance," said Howard Leary, Vice President of Solutions Consulting at Waterfield Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Bright Pattern to deliver a cost-effective option for customers looking to migrate or implement a cloud-first contact center."



"The Bright Pattern Partnership Program is ideal for partners serving midsize and enterprise customers with a focus on digital transformation and omnichannel support," said Brian Hays, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern partners receive valuable incentives aimed to grow pipe, increase margins, and expand their business. These incentives include joint promotional opportunities, webinar and trade show participation, and access to our library of branded content to use in demand-generation activities."



Visit the Bright Pattern Partner Program Page [https://www.brightpattern.com/bright-pattern-company/partner-program/] for more info or to sign up to become a partner today!



About Bright Pattern [http://www.brightpattern.com/?utm_source=PRNW&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=Conduit-pr]

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across traditional channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Shelby Bozekowski, Marketing Manager, Bright Pattern, shelby.bozekowski@brightpattern.com, +1 720-209-2818



Web site: http://www.brightpattern.com/



