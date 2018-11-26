Sonata Achieves Microsoft's Highest Standard for Partner-developed Software Solutions

BANGALORE, India, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Sonata Software announced today that its Brick & Click, digital retail platform and Modern Distribution, digital platform for the Manufacturing & CPG industries, are now certified for Microsoft Dynamics, which signifies that the solution has met Microsoft Corp.'s highest standard for partner-developed software. By successfully meeting all certification requirements, Brick & Click and Modern Distribution can now carry the distinct Certified for Microsoft Dynamics 365 logo.



Brick & Click is a unified commerce Platform that provides digital ready operations and best in class digital engagement, both instore and online to win in the new economy



Modern Distribution is multi-channel digital distribution and engagement platform that enables unified operations across traditional and digital supply chain, for channel and consumers to widen market reach and win in the digital ecosystem



Microsoft Dynamics is a key focus of our Platformation(TM) strategy that helps enterprises in transition to digitization. This milestone is a testament to our deep capability in building Industry ready IP's to help enterprises transform their businesses to the digital world. This is backed by a proven track record of delivering several Dynamics-led global transformation engagements in our focus verticals of Retail and Distribution which has helped use achieve the Certified for Dynamics 365 status," Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Global head - Microsoft Dynamics, Digital Platforms, Sonata Software.



Sonata Software has a rich mix of Dynamics 365 customers including some of the largest Dynamics 365 customers across the globe with a strong team of Dynamics 365, as well as AX and CRM consultants. In addition, it is a Tier-1 CSP for Microsoft across many countries.



Solutions that are Certified for Microsoft Dynamics have demonstrated development quality and compatibility with the Microsoft Dynamics product on which it runs by passing rigorous VeriTest software solution testing for Microsoft Dynamics and are profiled in the Microsoft Partner Solution Profiler tool.



For customers, certified for Microsoft Dynamics helps identify Microsoft Dynamics solutions that have been tested for compatibility, meet high quality standards, and are successfully used by existing customers. This certification represents a significant step in elevating the standard for partner-developed software solutions for industry-specific business applications.



