Concierge Auctions Follows Successful Sale Of One Of Most Expensive Listings In Europe With Launch Of Parisian Apartments By World-Renowned Desig

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful sale of Italian national monument, Villa Passalacqua, earlier this month, global luxury auction firm Concierge Auctions has announced it will be partnering with world-renowned artist Gérard Faivre on the sale of two Parisian apartments.



Whilst the sale price will remain confidential, Concierge Auctions generated 1,817 enquiries ahead of the auction of Villa Passalacqua, situated in the village of Moltrasio on the shore of Lake Como, Italy, and once previously and quietly listed for EUR100 million. The villa went to auction with a reserve price of EUR20million.



Jim Cantwell, the seller of Villa Passalacqua, comments: "I am delighted we have successfully identified a new steward for this iconic property. The Concierge Auctions team, in conjunction with listing agents Alessia Bagni, Como Relocation Services, and John Bracco, delivered more than I ever could have expected on multiple fronts. And, most importantly, they positioned the property directly in front of many of the most affluent buyers in the world, resulting in one lucky new owner."



In the wake of this success, Concierge Auctions is bringing to auction two properties by architect and interior designer Gérard Faivre, both ideally located within The Golden Triangle in Paris, France. Initially listed at EUR7.3million (Avenue Marceau) and EUR5.4million (Rue Lincoln), the two properties will sell at or above EUR5.85million and EUR4.25million respectively on 20 December. Bidding will open digitally on 14 December at 10am EST and end 20 December at a live auction in Hong Kong.



Both apartments are the creations of Faivre, a trained architect who now specialises in creating 'Art Homes,' driven by his unique concept of luxury, hassle-free living. Faivre's 'Art Home' concept represents high-end real estate in the best locations, alongside contemporary design and fully renovated homes which are turn-key and ready to live in.



Gérard Faivre comments: "Our offer is very different from traditional developers and interior designers. It is an alternative that responds to the demands of international clients wishing to have as few concerns as possible."



Avenue Marceau is available to view every day from 2pm-4pm and Rue Lincoln from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. To book an appointment, register to participate in the sale, or view all properties in the collection, visit www.conciergeauctions.com [https://www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/maison-verbier-switzerland].



