PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of St James's Place plc

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.1.2% holding in St James's Place plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here:



https://primestonecapital.news/ [https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fprimestonecapital.news%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cjmadsen%40greenbrookpr.com%7Cdcf2b31b578b4294294108d879275b1f%7C1b4cde5a065d44119a0f6e404986a335%7C0%7C0%7C637392557226113247%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=x%2B82JDLjLZXIeBadDpZaHj7fPYIUjWG2z7Na4ixT4%2B8%3D&reserved=0]



For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/ [http://www.primestonecapital.com/]



For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com [mailto:PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com], +44 (0)207-952-2000



