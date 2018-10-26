Indonesia to Set a New Milestone at the World's Largest Board Game Exhibition

ESSEN, Germany, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelageek, the Indonesian pavilion, has enticed thousands of buyers and game enthusiasts at the world's largest board game exhibition, Essen Spiel 2018, held from October 24(th) to 28(th), 2018 at Hall 3, booth 3Q106, Messe Essen, Germany. Initiated by the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (BEKRAF) [http://www.bekraf.go.id/] and Indonesia Board Game Association (APIBGI) [http://apiboardgame.id/tentang-apibgi/], it displays an extensive list of board games, striving Indonesian publishers to stand out among 50 participant countries, through immersive Indonesian culture in story-driven table-top experiences.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775662/Board_games_enthusiasts.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775662/Board_games_enthusiasts.jpg]



This event marks BEKRAF's first involvement in facilitating Indonesian board game publishers to Essen, which resulted in a three-times increase of Indonesian participants. Archipelageek covers up to 24 new Indonesian board games, almost twice as many as last year's exhibited products. The selected exhibitors include Manikmaya Games [http://manikmaya.com/], Morfosic Studio [https://www.facebook.com/morfosicstudios/], Hompimpa Games [https://www.hompimpagames.id/], Tabletoys [https://tabletoys.co.id/], Coralis Entertainment [https://coralisstudio.com/games], Maen Main [https://www.facebook.com/boardgameedukasi/], and Masbro Studio [https://www.masbrostudio.com/].



It also sets a new milestone for Indonesian publisher to conquer the global market, after the world's largest game publisher, Blue Orange Games, added one of the Indonesian creations by Manikmaya Games to its collection. Representing folktale from Indonesian culture namely "Buto Ijo dan Timun Mas," this tabletop game will be available worldwide through Blue Orange Games' store and distribution network.



This new deal was launched during the expo's opening day which marked the first-ever collaboration between Indonesian and global board game publishers. "Board games are part of the Indonesian creative products which will potentially increase the gross domestic product from the creative economy sector, raise labor participation, and boost export value. We are eager to see Indonesian board games going global. It will be a very proud moment, when we go to some café in another country and see Indonesian board games played there," added Joshua Puji Mulia Simanjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF.



The rich culture of Indonesia has long attracted international attention and tabletop games will continue to dominate the European market, according to the Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018 - 2023 [https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fh5dn6/europe_board?w=5]. The report added that countries such as Germany and the UK are the biggest consumers in the Europe board games market. Essen Spiel 2018 will attract up to 200,000 potential buyers, providing the opportunity of taking Indonesia's economy to the next level.



Media Contact:



Boni Pudjianto, BEKRAF's Director of International Market Development, +62-815-72914419



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775662/Board_games_enthusiasts.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775662/Board_games_enthusiasts.jpg]



Web site: www.bekraf.go.id/



