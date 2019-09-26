Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Morgan Stanley B.V. - Six Months Interim Report and Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30 June 2019

donderdag 26 september 2019 14:11 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website: http://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Documents [http://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Documents]

CONTACT: TMF Management B.V., managing director, Saskia A.J. Engel / Tel: + 31 20 5755600 / Msbv_board@tmf-group.com

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234