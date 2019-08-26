VisualDx Welcomes New Medical School Customers as Medical Educators Convene in Vienna for AMEE

One of the world's top medical schools to provide access the leading diagnostic decision support system.



ROCHESTER, New York, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualDx, the leading diagnostic clinical decision support system, today announced Imperial College London, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, and Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals has joined a growing list of global customers.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781293/VisualDx_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781293/VisualDx_Logo.jpg]



VisualDx is incorporated in the world's top medical schools and over 2,300 hospitals to aid in diagnostic decision-making. Faculty use VisualDx when teaching clinical reasoning skills and how to access evidence-based information and curated medical images at the point of care. With VisualDx, students are taught how to quickly build a differential diagnosis and avoid common diagnostic pitfalls.



VisualDx is among the partners showcasing its products and services during the annual AMEE (Association of Medical Education is Europe) conference, this year taking place in Vienna, Austria. CEO Art Papier, MD, will be presenting a soapbox presentation on 27 August. Demonstrations of VisualDx will be underway at Booth C-32. Conference attendees can learn more at www.visualdx.com/amee [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2560547-1&h=1844828918&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.visualdx.com%2Famee&a=www.visualdx.com%2Famee].



About VisualDx [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2560547-1&h=70427544&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.visualdx.com%2F&a=About+VisualDx]: VisualDX is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision making and reduce diagnostic errors. Learn more at www.visualdx.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2560547-1&h=23138363&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.visualdx.com%2F&a=www.visualdx.com].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781293/VisualDx_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2560547-1&h=524913302&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F781293%2FVisualDx_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F781293%2FVisualDx_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: For more information contact: Kim Montinarello, Marketing Manager, VisualDx, kmontinarello@visualdx.com



