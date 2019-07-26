Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENWorkPlace Online Challenge

LONDON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENWorkPlace, a creative open call across social media.



With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.



BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.



This time, the open call named 'BEOPENWorkPlace' invited people from all walks of life to share pictures of their workplaces in the most general sense - the places they go to for inspiration and new ideas, concentration and motivation. The participants of the challenge posted visuals of their workplaces via Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/beopenfuture/] with the #BEOPENWorkPlace hashtag.



We are happy to announce that Mikhail Kapychka [https://www.instagram.com/p/BxdGQI5iLk0/] from Mogilev, Belarus has been selected the winner, and that his extraordinary and humorous entry has brought him the prize of EUR300!



Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.



BE OPEN [http://beopenfuture.com/] is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.



