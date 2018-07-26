Microland and Clifford Chance Celebrate Eight Years of Partnership

LONDON, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Microland, a digital accelerator for global enterprises, announced today that it has successfully completed 8 years of engagement with Clifford Chance LLP, a member of the 'Magic Circle' and amongst the most prestigious law firms in the world. This engagement has grown significantly in size, scope, and relevance to business with over 6000 employees being extensively serviced across 23 countries. Scope of this engagement covers Operations and Transformation programs spanning across IT including Data Centers, Cloud, Service Desk, End User Services & Networks.



"We, at Microland, greatly value our relationship with Clifford Chance and are pleased to be their trusted, long-term IT partner. Their leadership in the legal industry, deep expertise in legal matters, global reach and drive to deliver the best service to their clients is matched by our dedication to deliver best in class user experience. Going forward, NextGen Digital Accelerators like Multi-Cloud Management Platform, embedded Automation and Analytics, AI and Machine Learning tools and frameworks combined with continuous delivery of best-in-class IT Operations shall be leveraged to achieve an outstanding client experience and shall increase lawyer productivity," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland.



"Microland has been a valued partner to us over the years. Their IT expertise and technology capabilities is pivotal in our IT Strategy, which in turn delivers greater value to our clients. With increasing technology disruption and cyber security considerations in the legal industry, Clifford Chance is leading with a Digital strategy at the heart of our IT operations. And I am certain Microland will play a significant role in accelerating this journey," said Paul Greenwood, CIO at Clifford Chance, on his visit to Microland Corporate office in Bengaluru.



About Microland:



Microland accelerates the Digital Transformation journey [https://www.microland.com ] for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.



