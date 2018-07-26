Aradei Capital Selects Yardi for Retail Shopping Centre Management

AMSTERDAM, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Leading Moroccan retail specialist will utilise cloud-based technology platform to help drive operational efficiency and growth



Aradei Capital has selected Yardi to provide cloud-based investment, asset and property management software solutions to support the management of its portfolio of 26 retail assets across Morocco.



"We selected a number of Yardi's connected software solutions because they meet our specific management needs and support a number of challenging requirements unique to our portfolio," said Thami Khettam - CFO of Aradei Capital. "We look forward to consolidating our real estate data and operations through a single platform. This will help us deliver enhanced investor services, as well as expand and streamline our reporting capabilities."



Aradei Capital will utilise Yardi Voyager [https://www.yardi.com/eu/products/yardi-voyager-commercial/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=aradei_capital ] to streamline the property and financial management aspects of its retail shopping centre management and Yardi Investment Management [https://www.yardi.com/eu/products/yardi-investment-management/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=aradei_capital ] to automate and enhance investment accounting, performance measurement and reporting cycles for all stakeholders.



"We are excited to welcome Aradei Capital on board as our latest client in EMEA," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are looking forward to working with one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Morocco and helping them meet their growth goals over the coming years."



About Aradei Capital



Aradei Capital is a commercial real estate platform that owns and operates 26 assets, in 15 cities in Morocco and more than 220.000 msquared of GLA (as of 30/06/2018). The company was born from a real estate spinoff by Label'Vie, Carrefour's exclusive franchisee in Morocco. Aradei Capital is managed by REIM Partners. For more information http://www.aradeicapital.com or http://www.reim-partners.com



About Yardi



Yardi(R) develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/eu [https://www.yardi.com/eu/?utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=aradei_capital ].







