GroupSense accelerates international expansion with the appointment of industry veteran Peter Ruijters as Vice President of International Sales

ARLINGTON, Virginia, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a leading provider of cyber intelligence services announces the appointment of industry veteran Peter Ruijters as Vice President of International Sales. The move comes after a strong Q1 with EU client growth and highlights the demand for cyber reconnaissance and breach notification in the region. Driven by customer demand in the region, Ruijters will begin with a focus on expanding the company's European presence.



Ruijters has been instrumental in the European launch of many security product and service companies, including SonicWall, Fortinet, PhishMe and LastLine. He brings to GroupSense a robust partner and customer network and more than two decades of experience in the international security market. His prior successes and deep network uniquely position him to accelerate GroupSense's international business.



"GroupSense serves global clients and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence to better serve the local markets. The rapid pace at which companies are adopting our services validates an unanswered need in the market which we can solve," Kurtis Minder, CEO, said. "EU regulations, the political climate and increasing digitization are driving the need for more advanced cyber intelligence. Our managed offering makes this emerging discipline more approachable for organizations without the staffing and capability to run a cyber intelligence program in-house."



The appointment of Ruijters bolsters GroupSense's ability to serve current international clients, as well as further expand into the region.



"When I heard the GroupSense story, I was immediately excited," Ruijters said. "I am looking forward to accelerating the GroupSense growth. I am convinced that GroupSense has the right formula for technology and the managed approach to meet the growing need for cyber reconnaissance. We will have a meaningful impact."



About GroupSense GroupSense is a leading provider of cyber intelligence services. GroupSense is not a feed, nor a search engine for the dark web. GroupSense is people, empowered by proprietary technology, helping information security and intel teams realize value. We are trusted by governments worldwide to assist in cyber intel program development, election monitoring, and anti-fraud and risk measures. GroupSense tracks known and suspected threat actors and groups, publishing its research regularly. Learn more at groupsense.io [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2502466-1&h=2487500487&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.groupsense.io%2F&a=groupsense.io].



