GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Announces Commercial Updates and Progress

- Registered active users on the Company's internet ecosystem reached 180,000 today

from the 140,000 active users announced in May 15th, 2018.

- The Company has established a strategic path to develop its business in China. In

order to do so, GoverMedia has initiated discussions with two strategic business

partners in China with the inention of closing a commercial partnership with them.

- GoverMedia established a fully owned U.S. subsidiary, Media Plus USA for the purpose

of content distribution within the online North American markets.





GoverMedia recently held a presentation of its company during an economic visit to the Kazakhstan business community and state structures supporting small and medium-sized businesses and economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The purpose of the economic visit is to enter new markets and increase the presence in key Asian markets, as well as to expand trade and business opportunities for existing users of the platform. Kazakhstan is a major logistical hub between Russia and China. Therefore, the partnership with Kazakhstan is a strategically important step in the growth path towards the Chinese markets.



Finally, after the signed agreement with Riga Chamber of Commerce in Latvia, the Company began creating the working group "GoverMedia Plus-Latvia-China" on building trade relations.



CEO, Roland J. Bopp commented: "It has always been our ambition to expand globally. In just a few months, we have established our commercial footprint in the entry points of three strategic geographic targets: Europe (through the LOI with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce), North America (through the establishment of Media Plus USA), China (through business development in Kazakhstan and strategic relationships with our Chinese partners). Considering our fast user growth as well as the opportunities in cross-border e-trade within these regions, we are confident these developments will provide additional revenue streams, actionable at a very short horizon. I am very excited by our recent growth and it reminds me of my prior Executive experience at Deutsche Telecom during its rapid growth period."



Roland J. Bopp

President and CEO

