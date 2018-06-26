Megaport Enables Dedicated Access to Newly Expanded Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Oracle FastConnect Locations in London

Expansion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect Locations in Europe Provides More Customers with On-Demand Scalable and Secure Access



LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited ("Megaport" [http://www.megaport.com/]), a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the availability of dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect [https://cloud.oracle.com/networking], in London. This brings the total number of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure locations enabled via Megaport to four metros across North America and Europe and a total of 13 FastConnect locations [https://cloud.oracle.com/en_US/fastconnect/providers], globally.



Megaport's Software Defined Network (SDN) provides cost-effective, on-demand, and reliable cloud connectivity that enables enterprise customers with dedicated and private access to Oracle's IaaS and PaaS platforms. This allows customers to enable connections that bypass the public internet, and improve network performance and predictability, while allowing the enterprise to address and comply with data privacy and regulatory requirements. With the launch of Oracle's new FastConnect services in London, customers have even more options for how they connect to Oracle European cloud infrastructure from anywhere on Megaport's global SDN.



Megaport Cloud Router's Layer 3 routing capabilities enable users to connect distributed workloads between regions quickly and move data between multi-region environments, for example London and Frankfurt, without the need to hairpin traffic back through physical infrastructure. This simplifies connectivity and creates a more efficient path for better performance and scalability while enabling powerful multicloud connectivity capabilities.



Through collaboration with Megaport, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications in London. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.



"Businesses are increasingly in need of direct connectivity to their cloud applications to support the increasing volume of mission-critical data produced by next-generation technologies. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect is a powerful product which, when combined with Megaport's Software Defined Network, allows customers around the world to build optimised cloud strategies," said Vincent English, CEO, Megaport. "Our tight alignment with Oracle enables us to bring this service to market rapidly and provides greater access to Oracle's integrated services and support for the deployment of critical workloads in this cloud-first era."



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry's broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).



Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Organizations around the world are using Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation.



About Megaport



Megaport is a global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or the open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many data centre providers across various markets.



Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 900 customers throughout over 190 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.



To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com [http://www.megaport.com/].



About Oracle PartnerNetwork



Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners [http://www.oracle.com/partners].



Trademarks



Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.



