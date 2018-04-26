5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



5G Automotive Association (5GAA), Audi AG , Ford Motor Company and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated , announced today the world's first demonstration for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) direct communications technology operating across vehicles from different manufacturers. C-V2X is a global solution for V2X communications to support improved automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency, and is the only V2X technology based on globally recognized 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) specifications with ongoing evolution designed to offer forward compatibility with 5G, and leveraging upper layer protocols defined by the automotive industry, including Society of Automotive Engineering (SAE) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) organizations. The demonstration showcased the benefits of using C-V2X real-time direct communications on the globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance and improved road safety without any dependency on cellular operator network involvement, credentials or coverage. The organizations also unveiled initial field test results showing a significant range, reliability and performance advantage of C-V2X direct communications, with more than twice the range and improved reliability compared to 802.11p radio technology. Based on C-V2X's potential to enhance safety and save lives, the 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Technologies encourage the broad automotive ecosystem to accelerate adoption of C-V2X, which is expected to be deployed as early as 2020.



Featuring Audi and Ford vehicles which incorporate the C-V2X technology utilizing the C-V2X chipset from Qualcomm Technologies, the showcase exhibited various scenarios of how C-V2X communications is beneficial for road safety. These scenarios included situations with obstructed or no visibility, including Left Turn Assist and Emergency Electronic Brake Light use cases, in which vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications alerted surrounding vehicles when cars were turning left or braking. Additional use cases were featured, including a vulnerable road user (VRU) demonstration showcasing what can be possible with future vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communications. Use cases for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication were also demonstrated, which showcased how direct communications can work closely with traffic signal controllers to ensure reduction in carbon emissions and optimization of traffic efficiency in cluttered intersections and dense environments.



C-V2X is supported by a broad automotive ecosystem, that includes the fast-growing global organization 5GAA, which currently has over 80 members comprised of leading automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, software developers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies, test equipment vendors, telecom suppliers, traffic signal suppliers and road operators.



Designed with a focus on security, C-V2X benefits from established security transport layers and application protocols defined by the automotive standards communities, including SAE, ETSI, International Standards Organization (ISO), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 1609, and Qualcomm's decades of investment in cellular technologies. C-V2X solutions are expected to be more cost efficient and economical over competing technologies as this functionality gets integrated into the base cellular modem product that automakers equip in every vehicle.



"We are excited to witness this monumental breakthrough in the evolution of C-V2X and the growing momentum behind this life-saving technology," said Christoph Voigt, Chairman of 5GAA. "After years of development supported by leading carmakers, technology providers and the automotive ecosystem at large, C-V2X is ready to improve road safety with deployment in production vehicles and road infrastructure as soon as 2020, leveraging a state-of-the-art proven radio with decade-long developed automotive software protocols. This unique showcase firstly demonstrates the commitment of our members to ensure that the potential of the C-V2X technology is realized and represents a key step towards the next generation of cellular technology, 5G."



"C-V2X is critical to enhance road safety and also gives us a look into the key role that vehicle-to-vehicle and 5G wireless technologies play in the future of Audi and the automotive industry in general to support autonomous driving," said Gerhard Stanzl, Head of Predevelopment Smart Mobility and Machine Learning, Audi Electronics Venture. "This interoperability demonstration marks a major milestone on the road to safer driving and we look forward to working alongside the extensive automotive ecosystem in helping accelerate C-V2X deployment globally."



"With its ability to safely and securely connect vehicles, along with its evolution into 5G, C-V2X is integral to Ford's vision for transportation and the cities of the future in which all cars and infrastructure collaborate speaking the same language," said Don Butler, Executive director connected vehicle platform and product, Ford Motor Company. "We are very encouraged by preliminary test results which support our belief that C-V2X has superior V2X communication capabilities. We are also very pleased to see strong ecosystem support of product roadmaps that accelerates time to market for C-V2X."



"At Qualcomm Technologies, we are committed to accelerating automotive innovation and enabling carmakers to deliver safe and connected vehicles, and we strongly believe that C-V2X can offer significant improvements in road safety for people worldwide," said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "After years spearheading the development of C-V2X we are ready for its rollout in collaboration with leading automakers such as Audi and Ford, and the larger auto industry."



5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Technologies are scheduled to showcase another live C-V2X interoperability demonstration at the upcoming Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS-A) World Meeting in Detroit from June 4-7. Initial test results showing significant lifesaving benefits of C-V2X direct communications compared against the 802.11p solution can be found here [https://www.qualcomm.com/documents/5gaa-case-c-v2x ]. For more information on C-V2X please visit here [http://5gaa.org/5g-technology/c-v2x ].



