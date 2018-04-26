Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

International Endesa B.V. Publishes the Annual Report of 2017

donderdag 26 april 2018 13:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the annual report 2017. During 2017, IE BV earned a net income of EUR 0.57 million, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The annual report 2017 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Fabio Marzocchi, Financial Manager, International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, The Netherlands, fabio.marzocchi@enel.com Tel: +31 (0)20 521 8787 Fax: +31 (0)20 521 8799

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234