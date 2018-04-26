Aeroflot Again Named World's Strongest Airline Brand by Brand Finance

MOSCOW, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Aeroflot has once again been named the world's strongest airline brand by Brand Finance, the leading independent brand valuation consultancy.



The Russian flag carrier held onto its position at the top of this global ranking for the second year, and was also named as one of Russia's top brands in any sector.



Brand Finance measures the influence of aviation brands by a number of factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction, and corporate reputation. Aeroflot received the highest AAA rating. Aeroflot's brand strength score put it ahead of a number of other leading global carriers including American Airlines, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Air China and Singapore Airlines, which has been named best in the world in numerous ratings over the years.



Aeroflot's brand value also grew, increasing by 13% year-on-year to USD 1.429 billion.



"Aeroflot has held on to its position as the most familiar aviation brand in the world for the second year in a row," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savliev said. "Retaining our supremacy in the prestigious Brand Finance rating is a great honour and a singular achievement. It is also confirmation of an important fact - the strengthening of our global position is no mere chance, but rather the result of a true strategy and consistent ongoing execution. The development and strengthening of Aeroflot's brand involves a number of different dimensions, and we will continue to develop it both on the global and Russian aviation markets."



"Aeroflot has invested heavily in its young fleet, delivering a superior product and customer experience among increasing expectations," said David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance. "This is complemented by marketing activities, particularly in Asia." Aeroflot's partnership with Manchester United - one of the world's most popular and successful football clubs - is also paying strong dividends to its brand reputation, David Haigh said.



About Aeroflot



Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 146 destinations in 52 countries.



Aeroflot's 232-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).



Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the sixth time at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.



Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand and most powerful brand in Russia according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.



