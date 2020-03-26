Huami Technology Announces Official Partnership with Chinese Athletics Team

Huami and C.A.T. Plan to Build a Joint Lab Based on Technology



SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami signed a formal cooperation agreement with Chinese Athletics Association. Whilst the agreement marks an official partnership with the Chinese Athletics Team and Chinese Athletics Association in smart wearable industry. The two sides are teaming up to develop Chinese sports by leveraging brand, market, R&D, and big data of smart wearable devices from Huami.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137919/Huami_Chinese_Athletics_Team.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137919/Huami_Chinese_Athletics_Team.jpg ]



"The official partnership will promote the sports spirit and healthy lifestyle to the whole society, which also has a positive impact on building a leading sports nation," said Yu Hongchen, the Vice President of Chinese Athletics Association.



The partnership shall continue until 2025. During the period, the two sides will be in a joint effort to contribute to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 2021 World Athletics Championships, 2022 Asian Games, and 2023 World Athletics Championships. In addition, Huami will also participate in the operation and service of the Chinese Athletics Association.



According to the agreement, Huami owns exclusive rights granted by Chinese Athletics Association in the fields of smart wearables (smart wrist bands, smartwatches, smart earphones, smart glasses) and smart phones. Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch and Amazfit PowerBuds earphones will be included in the first batch of "Chinese Athletics Team Officially Recommended Smart Wearable Products".



The two sides plan to set up a joint laboratory for track and field with the goal of healthy lifestyle. Based on Huami smart wearable devices, the laboratory will study the massive data of professional Chinese athletes and sports enthusiasts through intelligent algorithm and big data analysis technology. There will be professional research reports and industry standards to guide people on how to get healthier and become more effective at athletic training.



Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has established a global healthcare ecosystem, including smart wrist bands, smartwatches, sport earphones, smart treadmill, weight scale and related sports gear. Huami's self-owned brand Amazfit overseas has entered 70 more markets, including the United States, Germany, Japan, etc. As of August 2019, Huami has sold more than 100 million smart devices.



Besides, Huami currently enjoys extensive sports and health data. In terms of technology and innovation, Huami also has abundant experience. Meanwhile, Huami has numerous channels and strategic partnerships worldwide. In the field of sports and fitness, Huami has successively acquired core assets of Zepp International Limited, a leading multi-sport sensor technology company and the core assets of Physical Enterprises Inc. ("PEI"), previously controlled by the Adidas Group, which contribute Huami to maintaining the leading edge in technology and products.



