Fashion and MANGA Exhibitions to Be Held in National Art Center, Tokyo, during Summer 2020

TOKYO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Art Center, Tokyo (NACT) has announced its exhibition schedule during summer 2020, including exhibitions on "Fashion in Japan 1945-2020" and "MANGA -- TOKYO."



Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202003117936?p=images [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202003117936?p=images]



Boasting one of the largest exhibition spaces in Japan, NACT is a popular art museum drawing over two million visitors from around the globe every year, with diverse exhibitions ranging from worldwide modern and contemporary art to manga, architecture, and fashion.



In addition to the exhibitions, NACT offers ample ways to pass the time with three cafes and a restaurant, as well as a shop with an extensive selection of goods. The photogenic building with its wavelike "curtain wall" of glass, designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa, is an attraction in and of itself. Despite being in the center of the city, the interior is suffused with light and the green of trees, allowing visitors to experience the concept of "an art center surrounded by green spaces."



On Fridays and Saturdays, NACT is open until 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. from July to September). It is located in the sophisticated Roppongi district, a global center for art, fashion, and dining surrounded by shopping facilities such as Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown, along with restaurants and hotels.



Special exhibitions' schedule:



-Timeless Conversations 2020: Voices from Japanese Art of the Past and Present (closing on June 1, opening date to be confirmed later)



-Fashion in Japan 1945-2020 (June 3-August 24) A comprehensive introduction to Japanese fashion culture, which has garnered worldwide attention, from the post-World War II era to the present



-MANGA -- TOKYO (July 8-September 22) While focusing on manga, anime, games, and tokusatsu (SFX films), this exhibition traces how these works have altered people's memories of "Tokyo" with a host of original pictures, models, and films.



-TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA Glass Tea House KOU-AN (underway through May 10, 2021)



For further details: https://www.nact.jp/english [https://www.nact.jp/english]



For some special exhibitions, audio guides (fee required) are available in Japanese, English, Chinese, and Korean.



