A survey conducted by ESPN, one of the world's leading sports networks, reports current American football the request to introduce the system of promotions and relegation as in all other World Championships. Currently the MLS is managed by the American Federation with the NBA, that is to say with a number of teams closed and modifiable not on the basis of sporting results. For some time now, teams like the Miami FC of Riccardo Silva or the New York Cosmos have asked for the rules to be changed and now the majority of the league's players are also supporting them. In fact, 63% of those interviewed among 22 of the 23 teams are in favor of the introduction of the promotions and retrocessions system. Only 36% are against.



"Playing against a team that is fighting against relegation means that the matches have a meaning. In MLS, for those who do not reach the playoffs some games of the season finale are useless," said a player interviewed anonymously by the pollster of the ESPN. "Other fundamental changes are also needed: a second division has not yet been created, which would make things much more meaningful, because there would always be motivation," added the player.



In the front row in the battle with the American Football Federation there is the Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Silva, owner with Paolo Maldini of the Miami FC. In August, Silva filed an appeal with the Lausanne Sports Arbitration Court to see his reasons recognized. "Mine is not a war, just a peaceful request to the Tas of Lausanne to know if what is played in the US is football or something different," said Silva to the Gazzetta dello Sport. "I want to know the reason why all the world championships are regulated by promotions and relegations, while this is the only country that does not comply with the Fifa statute principle, in short, I demand clarity," added the owner of Miami FC.







