Lynk & Co Announces European Launch Plans

Lynk & Co, the global connected and shareable mobility brand, confirms its home territories roll-out with a series of announcements across Europe this week.



In Amsterdam, the third model in Lynk & Co's stunning line-up of cars - 02 - was revealed at an urban adventures themed launch party in the Netherlands' capital.



In Ghent, European Lynk & Co production was confirmed from 2019 at the long-standing and award-winning Belgian manufacturing base for sister company, Volvo.



In Gothenburg, plans were revealed for Lynk & Co's European market roll-out along with the brand's innovative retail approach.



Lynk & Co Senior Vice President, Alain Visser, said:



"As a global brand with a strong European identity, these announcements in our home nations fill me with pride. From our headquarters in Sweden, we will roll-out sales with an initial focus on key European cities for our target audience of globally connected urbanites. We will manufacture in Europe, for Europe, focusing initially on hybrid-only electrified derivatives of our new range of cars - further expanded today with the youthful 02."



Lynk & Co Head of Design, Andreas Nilsson, said:



"Sporty, adventurous, dynamic, daring, confident and fun, the 02 sits at the absolute centre of our brand. A shorter wheelbase, lower ride height and centre of gravity - combined with two-tone colour-schemes and softer, voluptuous surfaces, muscular haunches and wheel-arches - give 02 a solid and confident stance while being agile and sporty in character."



Lynk & Co's first European store will open in Amsterdam, quickly followed by new locations in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London as the first cities adopted by the brand. These 'Offline Stores' will be located in central fashion districts as easy-to-navigate, sociable and fun brand boutiques.



At the core of the Lynk & Co brand is connectivity. Customers will find a range of connected technologies on offer in the vehicles, from a sharing function with the world's first in-car share button to wireless charging and a dedicated Lynk & Co app store. Described as a 'smartphone on wheels', all models come with a large central touchscreen and advanced telematics systems - always connected to the internet and the car's own cloud.



Also confirmed was Lynk & Co's first design collaboration with Tictail. Entitled The City Dweller Series, this first fashion and homewear collection will be launched in the summer and will be available exclusively through global social shopping leader, Tictail [http://www.tictail.com ].







