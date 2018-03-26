TUMI Latitude Global Campaign: A Journey Of Design



NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its foundation of innovation, functionality and durable design, TUMI launches its newest premium, hard-shell solution, TUMI Latitude. The lightest TUMI travel collection yet, TUMI Latitude defies durability and engineering standards. TUMI Latitude is built to handle any journey with the utmost class.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658270/TUMI.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658270/TUMI.jpg]



To celebrate TUMI's latest innovation, the brand went on an epic journey around the world on a single degree of latitude with Emmy-winning actor, Alexander Skarsgard. The campaign, directed by Augustus Punch, tested TUMI Latitude's superior design, quality, durability and functionality, with each attribute represented by a stop on the journey:





-- Tolna/Szekeszard, Hungary: The origin of the adventure and where TUMI

Latitude is created. Here, our hero, played by Alexander, receives his

mission and his adventure begins

-- Lake Como, Italy: The first stop on Alexander's journey with TUMI

Latitude. He arrives via vintage RIVA boat and meets our heroine,

actress/model, Camille Rowe. In Lake Como, Alexander finds helpful

intelligence that propels him to his next location

-- Cougar Mountain, Washington: Alexander explores the Pacific Northwest

and flies a vintage plane with his TUMI Latitude in tow, jetting off to

his next destination

-- Mongolia: Alexander faces the elements in Mongolia with TUMI Latitude

while traveling by train, car, and camel. Alexander spends the evening

under the stars before finding his mission objective and returning to

Hungary.

"I couldn't have dreamed of a better experience being part of the TUMI Latitude campaign," says Alexander Skarsgard. "I got to travel around the world with a ragtag of lovely and incredibly talented people. The product itself is quite impressive - I even tried to intentionally break the bag a couple of times, with no success of course."



This campaign's focus on a non-stop journey on a single degree of latitude showcases the collection's ingenious design and ability to perform no matter the landscape, climate, or culture. The journey is not only about form and function, but also about perfecting the journey, getting from place to place in unexpected ways, and, of course, meeting interesting people along the way. The campaign will run globally on various social channels, including Facebook and Instagram, OOH and Digital.



"With each new collection, TUMI strives to provide our customers with top-of-the-line performance, design and style," says Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "With TUMI Latitude, we wanted to create a collection that offers the best of the best in terms of innovation and aesthetic, which pushed us to improve weight, function, durability, organization and more. We are consistently inspired by global citizens on unique journeys, and partnering with Alexander to share in such an amazing worldwide journey was an incredible experience."



TUMI Latitude will be offered in a range of carry-on and check-in sizes, which includes an International Carry-On, Short Trip Packing Case and Extended Trip Packing Case. These styles, offered in Black, Navy and Silver, will retail for $645-$795 at select TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com.



About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,200 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com [http://www.tumi.com/]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg ]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658270/TUMI.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658270/TUMI.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg]



CONTACT: TUMI, Zoe Saunders, zoe.saunders@tumi.com



Web site: https://www.tumi.com/



