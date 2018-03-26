Leading European Bladder Cancer Experts: The Bladder EpiCheck Urine Test Can Reduce Invasive Procedures

REHOVOT, Israel, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Bladder EpiCheck(TM), a novel urine test, was presented in the annual meeting of the European Association of Urology (EAU) in Copenhagen, Denmark, which is the largest urology meeting in Europe



Nucleix [http://www.nucleix.com ], an innovative cancer detection and screening company, announced today that their first product Bladder EpiCheck was presented in a special session at the EAU meeting by leading global experts on bladder cancer. During these presentations, four experts described the Bladder EpiCheck test, its results in a multicenter study, and how it can be used to reduce the burden of cystoscopies - an invasive procedure performed by urologists.



Bladder cancer is the 5th highest incidence cancer in the EU, and is characterized with a high disease recurrence rate, and a frequent follow-up schedule. Due to this it is the most expensive cancer per patient lifetime, and costs the EU around EUR5 Billion per year.



"I am and have been involved in many urine test studies, out of which Bladder EpiCheck has the best results in follow up of bladder cancer," said Prof. Fred Witjes from Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands. "Bladder EpiCheck is an important new possibility for many patients with non muscle invasive bladder cancer in their follow up, as they go through invasive, and sometimes painful, cystoscopy procedures up to four times a year over many years. Cystoscopies also take many important resources from the hospitals, such as physician and nurse time, money, room and equipment. In all this is a win-win situation for patients, urologists and healthcare budgets."



"Bladder EpiCheck should play a significant role in the UK, to help reduce costs and long waiting times for follow-up cystoscopies in bladder cancer patients," said Prof. James Catto from the University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK "We have a clear unmet need for such a patient-oriented solution."



"Following my involvement in several biomarker tests for bladder cancer detection and after performing an independent analysis of the Bladder EpiCheck multicenter trial results, it is clear that Bladder EpiCheck has impressive results in bladder cancer monitoring, outperforming previous markers in a non-head-to-head comparison. Bladder EpiCheck can make a difference in our daily clinical decision in patients with non muscle invasive bladder cancer," said Prof. Shahrokh Shariat from the Medical University of Vienna, Vienna General Hospital, Vienna, Austria. "In our independent analysis, we concluded that due to the robustness of the results, its clinical utility impact can be substantial in patients on surveillance of muscle invasive bladder cancer."



"We believe that Bladder EpiCheck has additional uses such as reducing bladder re-resection procedures in high-risk patients, and we are currently evaluating the role of Bladder EpiCheck in such a setting," said Prof. Roberto Miano from University of Tor Vergata in Rome, Italy "with such unique performance, we are aiming to validate more indications to provide an even wider utilization for this test."



The presentations from this meeting are available for view in the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vioUdjYmGu4



About Nucleix



Nucleix develops, manufactures and markets innovative non-invasive molecular cancer diagnostic tests. Its highly sensitive and specific tests are based on identification of subtle changes in methylation patterns. Nucleix technology is based on a combination of a new biochemical assay in conjunction with sophisticated algorithms.



Our first product Bladder EpiCheck is a urine test for monitoring of bladder cancer, and includes a panel of 15 proprietary biomarkers. Nucleix pipeline includes a screening diagnostic blood test for early lung cancer detection, using its proprietary and highly innovative epigenetic science



Nucleix is backed OrbiMed and other leading investors.



Nucleix Website: http://www.nucleix.com



