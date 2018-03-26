Damir Sagolj Wins Photo of the Year 2018 at Anadolu Agency's 4th Istanbul Photo Awards

ISTANBUL, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Taken by Damir Sagolj, a striking photograph of a dead boy whose body is covered by a blanket and his eyes covered by leaves was chosen as Photo of the Year 2018 by the international jury of the 4th Istanbul Photo Awards.



The photo was taken in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. The boy, Abdul Aziz, and his family had fled Myanmar two months before his death from fever. Unfortunately, Abdul Aziz is not the only child victim of the ongoing clashes in the region.



Kevin Frayer won first prize for Story News that he covered for Getty Images. Lukas Schulze was awarded first prize for Single Sports, while Pavel Volkov won first prize of Story Sports with his series taken for Vechernaya Moskva Newspaper. Marcus Yam won first prize for Story Nature & Environment with his work for Los Angeles Times.



Marion Mertens, Senior Digital Editor at Paris Match said: "I think the winner this year is really strong. It is a picture that explains a lot about what the big story of the year was. It is a very moving picture."



An award-winning chief sports photographer at Getty Images Cameron Spencer said that Istanbul Photo Awards is important as it gives journalists from around the world, "A platform to show their works across the world via exhibits, it is great exposure for photographers."



The jury of international professionals gathered in Istanbul on March 18-21, 2018 and awarded to 27 photographers from 22 countries. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), Turkish Airlines and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) are the sponsors of the contest.



2018 Photo Contest Jury



Marion Mertens, a Senior Digital Editor at Paris Match in France; Cameron Spencer, Getty Images Chief Sport Photographer; Yuri Kozyrev, Photojournalist with Noor Images; Georges De Keerle, Photographer and Visual Media Adviser; Michel Scotto, AFP Director of Photo Business Development; Andrei Polikanov, Photo News Editor; Frederic Lafargue, winner of last year's Istanbul Photo Awards; Ahmet Sel, Anadolu Agency's Visual News Editor in Chief and Firat Yurdakul, Anadolu Agency's Photography Editor were the members of the jury this year.



