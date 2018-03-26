Exploring the Undetermined Future with Determined Abilities



-- Huawei Leads New ICT at CeBIT 2018, June 8-11



BEIJING, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has announced that it will participate in CeBIT 2018 in Hannover, Germany, from June 11 to 18. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Huawei's Enterprise Business Group (EBG) will demonstrate major new products and solutions at one of the world's largest ICT gatherings. During the event, Huawei will collaborate with more than 100 partners and customers to share best practices in digital transformation, and demonstrate innovative ICT technologies and solutions in cloud computing, AI, Big Data, the IoT, and SDN. Highlights of the conference will include AI, the IoT, AR/VR, security protection, blockchain, UAV, auto pilot, future transformation, and smart robots, illustrating out the directions of digital transformation to decision makers.



At a recent press conference announcing Huawei's plans, Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer for the Enterprise Business Group at Huawei, explained how Huawei has used three core abilities to make breakthroughs in new global ICT transformations, accelerate key stages of customers' digital evolution, and help 100 partners to raise their annual income to more than CNY100 million (officially named as the "100 Partners, 100 Million Incomes" Project.)



Digital Transformation Is a Huge Opportunity for All Industries



In the next 30 years, the real economy will be digitized and traditional industries reshaped. Enterprises must face rapidly changing requirements and use new technologies and business models to blaze a trial if they are to survive. Thus, they need a leading digital partner to provide simple and easy-to-use digital platforms. Digitization reshapes every industry, and AI severely impacts every enterprise. Huawei will strive to bring China's best practices to the world, and global practices back to China.





-- China is leading the emerging Safe City market.

Huawei has assumed the leadership in safe city development. According to EIU's report, Chinese cities (such as Beijing and Shanghai) are the safest cities in emerging markets, catching up with, and even surpassing some cities in developed countries. Huawei helped China build these cities using the visualized, converged, and intelligent C-C4ISR Safe City Solution. In 2017, Huawei released the industry's first all-cloud Safe City Video Cloud Solution that featured distributed and network-wide intelligence. With the solution in place, customers cannot only watch video clips, but also use them. Shenzhen's crime rate dropped by 25% in 2017, thanks to Huawei's video cloud solution. The deployed cameras assisted in solving more than 60% of crime cases.





-- Newly emerged cities pay more attention to intelligent applications.

Huawei EBG analyzed global city data provided by the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and other organizations, and found this rule: Newly emerged cities pay more attention to city intelligence. Huawei can build a city's 'nervous system' with new ICT, and design a smart city solution from the top-level architecture on through a complete ecosystem. Huawei helped Weifang complete top-level design and build a '1 network + 1 platform + N applications' solution, covering agriculture, water, parking, meter reading, and street lamps (applications used in the solution are provided by industry partners). The solution involves intelligent upgrades in 41 domains, improves crisis response efficiency by 30%, shortens fault-locating time to seconds, and reduces relevant costs by 90%.





-- China is now an unchallenged leader in the manufacturing industry.

Automobile currently trails other sectors a shortage, but China is confident to achieve leapfrog with the assistance of ICT. New trends, such as electric vehicles, shared vehicles, the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and automatic driving, have led the entire automobile industry to a crossroad. ICT is driving digital transformation and helping China catch up with developed countries in the automobile industry. Huawei provides the basic communications and intelligence abilities for the automobile industry and uses its accrued technologies in communications and chip AI to drive IoV and smart vehicle development. Take Dongfeng Group as an example. Huawei helped Dongfeng build a private cloud to accelerate service transformation and reduce IT costs by 30%. To date, more than 15 of Dongfeng Group's subsidiaries have connected to the cloud data center.





-- ICT is driving financial innovation.

China will lead digital transformation and replicate successful experience to emerging countries: As the leader in online payment, mobile payment, and FinTech, China will actively guide innovation in Big Data, block chains, biological banks, AI, and inclusive finance. Huawei will provide banking customers with campus network, video surveillance, data center, financial cloud, and financial Big Data solutions. Huawei's FusionInsight Big Data solution helped China Merchants Bank build real-time risk control and credit investigation abilities, reducing the number of risk cases by 50% and raising the service continuity rate to 99.99%.





-- Bits driving Watts, China is building the world's strongest smart grid.

China Electric Power Corporation is the parent company of State Grid Corporation of China (world's No. 1 power company) and China Southern Power Grid (world's No. 4 power company). Huawei's power cloud, power communications network, and power IoT solutions help China Electric Power Corporation improve energy management efficiency, ensure power grids' secure and reliable operations, and achieve automated, intelligent, and diversified services. Huawei provides an E2E solution that covers power transmission, transformation, distribution, and utilization to help China Electric Power Corporation build a robust smart grid.



Three Magic Tricks Huawei Uses to Secure Its Advantages in Products and Solutions



Business applications face great uncertainties in the future, but the ICT technology that supports these applications is to some extent foreseeable. Technology relies on chips, algorithms, and architecture design. The core parts of ICT products and solutions are communications, computing, and storage abilities. Huawei has accrued significant strength in these fields during its decades of product R&D. Based on these three basic and determined abilities, Huawei can develop advantageous products and solutions, replicate its successful experiences to global projects in the enterprise business field, and support customers' digital transformation.



For example, Huawei has been leading the optical communications and wireless network fields for some time, and recently secured its leadership in the data center domain. Data center customers' major requirements are high speed, stability, and energy efficiency. Huawei has accrued abilities in chips, algorithms, and architecture design during its exploration in the optical communications and wireless network fields. Now, Huawei designs the fastest and most stable all-flash storage products in the world. Their read/write rate is 2.5 times the industry average. Additionally, Huawei has the industry's only mission-critical server that supports both open architecture and CPU board hot-swapping. On the basis of high performance and reliability, Huawei's proprietary chips and architecture design reduce data centers' power consumption by 38% and minimize device footprints. This helps customers solve power consumption and high cooling cost issues.



In cellular wireless communications, Huawei has the industry-leading SingleRAN that features multi-frequency, multi-mode, and VIP experience. By applying these core technologies to Wi-Fi, Huawei provides the Smart Antenna Solution to ensure its leadership in all-scenario Wi-Fi. The solution boasts three-frequency, ultra-large capacity, multi-mode convergence (Wi-Fi + electronic label + ZigBee), and mobile signal beams.



AI algorithms first emerged in the 1980, but weren't widely used until recently. The reason for AI's rise is that computing, storage, and communications abilities were significantly improved over the last few years, bringing user experience to a new level. To ensure high experience in AI's commercial use, service providers need ultra-speed computing and network resources. To help customers address this need, Huawei tailored dedicated products and solutions to maximize the computing and network transmission speeds. Seven Huawei GPU servers are equivalent to 200 traditional servers in performance. Huawei's all-flash storage keeps system latency stably below 0.5 ms, which is half of the industry average. Huawei's high-speed AI Fabric network uses innovative algorithms to reduce AI's machine learning duration by 40%.



It is safe to conclude that communications, computing, and storage are Huawei's three secrets in securing the leadership in products and solutions. ICT products are, to the end, comprised of these three basic elements. These are the determined abilities that Huawei uses to explore the undetermined future.



100 Partners, 100 Million Income



Future business competition isn't between companies, but between ecosystems. Whoever provides more robust and comprehensive ecosystems will win customers' favor. Huawei is committed to building a co-existent and mutually beneficial relationship with partners. To achieve this goal, Huawei will give continuous efforts to platform and ecosystem development. Huawei opens up the ICT, global marketing, training, and service platforms to partners, driving customers' cross-border development. In ecosystems, Huawei will invest CNY3.5 billion (USD $525 million) as the partner incentive fund, including a special incentive fund of CNY320 million (USD $48 million) for public cloud ecosystem partners. Huawei will continue to drive cloud ecosystem development, and work with partners to develop more competitive products and solutions. In the next three years, Huawei will help 100 partners to raise their income to 100 million RMB (USD $15 million), and develop more than 1,200 solution partners.



In this year's CeBIT, Huawei will participate in the CEO Keynote Speech and demonstrate its latest vision of digital transformation. During the event, Huawei will work with its major global partners, such as SAP, Microsoft, Honeywell, and Accenture, to exhibit (or release) their latest solutions. Additionally, these industry giants will jointly host dozens of marketing activities, such as forums in intention-driven minimized network, next-generation intelligent storage, hyper-convergence technology, and FusionCloud.



CONTACT: Maggie Zhang, +86-135-1043-2741, zhangxin83@huawei.com



