Global Digital Specialist Microland Creates European Headquarters in the West Midlands

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art Digital Hub in Birmingham, UK to serve its European customers.



The Bourneville-based facility will become the firm's European Shared Services Headquarters, and when fully operational is expected to accommodate up to 200 Microlanders.



It enables the consolidation of Microland's UK and European delivery functions as part of its ambitious, global growth strategy, with the West Midlands at its heart.



The primary objective of the site is to support Microland's international client base with services that enable 'Making Digital Happen.' The range of services delivered through the Hub will include cloud and data center transformation, Software Defined Networks, cyber security, digital workplace and Industrial IoT.



This is Microland's second Digital Hub in the West Midlands; the first opened in January 2018. The new site will operate alongside Microland's existing base in Longbridge, which will transition into a Customer Experience Centre that will offer Microland's customers a differentiated global delivery model.



Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland, said:



"Our West Midlands Digital Hub is an exciting new addition to Microland's network of hubs around the world and an important milestone for our Europe business. The centre will deliver innovative and modern enterprise solutions to our global customer base, with a specific focus on UK customers.



"When assessing several locations for Microland's expansion, the West Midlands was an obvious choice for us. The area has become an epicentre for technology, with a vibrant ecosystem of major companies, access to technically skilled, digital talent and world-class infrastructure. This is essential for us in order to meet the ever-growing demands of our global customers."



Microland's investment will create employment opportunities in both the technology and business operations fields, as the firm seeks to capitalise on the region's wider professional services skills base.



The site has opened as the region looks to establish a dedicated West Midlands India Partnership - a programme operated by the West Midlands Growth Company* to build on the area's successful track record in attracting investment and visitors from the Indian market.



Neil Rami, Chief Executive at the West Midlands Growth Company, said:



"Rapid growth across a number of specialisms such as AI, cyber security, finTech and games has positioned the West Midlands as the UK's largest tech and digital sector outside the capital. The region's innovative talentpool is continuously acknowledged by investors as best in class, but remains affordable, relative to places like London, adding to its appeal.



"Microland's investment is a major endorsement of the region's growing digital economy. It also exemplifies exactly why we're ramping up activity in the Indian market. India is the second highest creator of FDI jobs in the region - forging relationships with major success stories like Microland will be key to our region's economic success."



The West Midlands is the UK's leading region outside London and the South East for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with tech and digital firms representing a major source of new projects. Prominent UK-based organisations investing in the region include The Economist Group, which recently opened a new Technology Innovation Unit in Birmingham - the company's first UK location outside of London. Transportation services company Genesee & Wyoming represents another, globally operating firm that has established a high-value shared services function in the region. The company, which operates Freightliner, initially invested £30million in the region, creating 100 new jobs.



Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, added:



"Microland is the latest in a string of major, global companies choosing to set up in Birmingham over other international locations. The city is investing heavily in creating the right environment for tech businesses - its 5G testbed is just one example of how the region is equipping itself to foster innovation. We look forward to supporting Microland in its growth journey to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to a global client base."



The new Digital Hub is compliant to stringent security standards, such as 'Official Sensitive', CES+ and ISO 27000. Additionally, the site will have employees with the highest level of employee clearance, including Home Office clearance, depending on customer requirements.



About Microland



Microland's delivery of digital and 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextgen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. Ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.



Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.



*West Midlands Growth Company



The West Midlands Growth Company helps the region make its mark nationally and internationally. Its primary purpose is to attract investment, jobs, visitors and businesses to the West Midlands.



The West Midlands Growth Company plays an important role in supporting the delivery of the West Midlands Combined Authority's (WMCA) Strategic Economic Plan [https://www.wmca.org.uk/what-we-do/strategy/]. Its focus is on the WMCA geography of Greater Birmingham and Solihull, Coventry and Warwickshire, and the Black Country.



Read more here: https://wmgrowth.com/ [https://wmgrowth.com/]



