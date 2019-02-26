Starlight Investments and Blackstone Announce Second Multi-family Acquisition With a Portfolio of Eight GTA Concrete Buildings Totaling 1,067 Uni

Volg ons op:
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight is pleased to announce our second multi-family portfolio acquisition with Blackstone. The acquisition consists of a portfolio of eight mid-rise and high-rise buildings totaling 1,067 units strategically located in desirable neighborhoods in the Greater Toronto Area. View more at: http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20News%20Release%20-%20Joint%20Venture%20with%20Blackstone%20-%202019.pdf [http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20News%20Release%20-%20Joint%20Venture%20with%20Blackstone%20-%202019.pdf]

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a privately held Toronto-based, full service, multi-family and commercial real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team of over 150 professionals. The company currently manages over $9.0 billion of direct real estate as well as real estate investment securities. Investment vehicles include institutional joint ventures, True North Commercial REIT, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Funds and Starlight Capital Funds. Starlight Investment's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-residential units across Canada and the U.S. and over 5.9 million square feet of commercial properties. Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com [http://www.starlightinvest.com/] and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd [http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd].

Contact: David Chalmers, President, Canadian Multi-Family, +1-416-234-8444, dchalmers@starlightinvest.com [mailto:dchalmers@starlightinvest.com], Raj Mehta, Global Head, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-647-725-0498, rmehta@starlightinvest.com [mailto:rmehta@starlightinvest.com], Andrea Rubakovic, Director, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-416-855-17649, arubakovic@starlightinvest.com [mailto:arubakovic@starlightinvest.com] or Lauren Kenney, Executive Director, Communications and Human Capital, +1-416-234-8444, lkenney@starlightinvest.com [mailto:lkenney@starlightinvest.com].

Web site: http://www.starlightinvest.com/

