Starlight Investments and Blackstone Announce Second Multi-family Acquisition With a Portfolio of Eight GTA Concrete Buildings Totaling 1,067 Uni

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight is pleased to announce our second multi-family portfolio acquisition with Blackstone. The acquisition consists of a portfolio of eight mid-rise and high-rise buildings totaling 1,067 units strategically located in desirable neighborhoods in the Greater Toronto Area. View more at: http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20News%20Release%20-%20Joint%20Venture%20with%20Blackstone%20-%202019.pdf [http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20News%20Release%20-%20Joint%20Venture%20with%20Blackstone%20-%202019.pdf]



About Starlight Investments



Starlight Investments is a privately held Toronto-based, full service, multi-family and commercial real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team of over 150 professionals. The company currently manages over $9.0 billion of direct real estate as well as real estate investment securities. Investment vehicles include institutional joint ventures, True North Commercial REIT, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Funds and Starlight Capital Funds. Starlight Investment's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-residential units across Canada and the U.S. and over 5.9 million square feet of commercial properties. Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com [http://www.starlightinvest.com/] and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd [http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd].



