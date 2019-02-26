Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud Demonstrate Digital Transformation Enablement at MWC 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (Whale Cloud), the global digital transformation leader, has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19) and unveiled Whale Cloud's innovative Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM).



Themed as "Intelligence for the Future", Whale Cloud's exhibition aims to demonstrate a unique process of digitization through a combination of innovative approach, leading data-technologies and experienced practice to transform telco operators into data-driven digital powerhouses.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826724/Whale_Cloud_Alibaba_Cloud_MWC_2019.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826724/Whale_Cloud_Alibaba_Cloud_MWC_2019.jpg]



According to statistics from OVUM, during 2012-2018, OTT (Over the Top) companies captured a share of 386 billion US dollars in revenue from global telecom operators. However, the process of digitization among operators remains slow. Thus, representing an opportunity for operators to increase revenues, refine operations, improve customer satisfaction and drive technological integration.



Drawing on 20 years of experience and technological advantages from Alibaba, Whale Cloud launched DTMM approach as a framework to fulfill this opportunity and accelerate CSP's digital transformation process.



Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International said: "One year after partnering with Alibaba, we have managed to fully integrate Alibaba's transformation strategies: 'Rich Mid-end, Light Front-end', 'Dual-engine Driven', 'One Data, One ID, One Service' with our business enablement solutions. Moreover, based on our deep experience we have distilled DTMM transformation approach. Through this map, we will accelerate operators' leap into the digital age and fulfil their transformation into carriers of the future."



Xianglong Huang, CTO of Whale Cloud commented about DTMM: "From the four dimensions of customer satisfaction, technology fusion, operation excellence and vertical innovation, DTMM defines five levels and 346 checkpoints, allowing a comprehensive evaluation of positioning, strategy and situation of the specific CSP transformation journey, and to define a clear transformation roadmap for technology-driven evolution". He also gave a speech on "Transforming Telecommunications with AI, Big, Data Analytics & Cloud Computing" at the Alibaba Summit, demonstrating how this integrated technology convergence will generate new business opportunities for telecom operators.



The newly introduced Digital Business Enabling Platform (d-BEP) implementing the DTMM framework includes a comprehensive support for digital channel management, smart customer service, operations and maintenance. It focuses on extensive utilization of cognitive technologies and automation, to enable 5G new business scenarios, and to foster the development of CSP's platforms for driving massive innovation and outstanding customer experience.



Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud joint booth is 1A70 of Hall 1. For more information on Whale Cloud, please visit http://www.iwhalecloud.com/?_l=en [http://www.iwhalecloud.com/?_l=en].



About Whale Cloud



Whale Cloud Technology is a leading cloud computing technology provider offering cloud, analytics, and AI enabled solutions to telecom operators, enterprises, and governments. With more than 20 years of market experience, our digital solutions enable business, operations, and innovative solutions for customers in over 80 countries, supporting millions of users around the world. As part of the Alibaba group and an important partner of Alibaba Cloud's ecosystem, Whale Cloud has become a native cloud transformation provider, bringing our global intelligent services ecosystem based on web-scale technologies and a deep understanding of the orchestration of Network and IT capabilities to the world.



