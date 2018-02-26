The XX Habanos Festival Kicks Off With an Evening Dedicated to Cohiba Robustos Reserva Cosecha 2014

HAVANA, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Cohiba launches the new Reserva Robustos Cosecha 2014

- The turnover of Grupo Habanos reached 500 million dollars in 2017, representing a 12%

growth at fixed exchange rate compared to the previous year





The Habanos Festival begins today celebrating its 20th anniversary bringing the lovers of the world's best tobacco together in Havana from 26th of February to 2nd of March, when they would enjoy new launches of Habanos brands.



In the press conference Leopoldo Cintra Gonzalez, Vice-President of Sales at Habanos, S.A. and Jose Maria Lopez Inchaurbe, Vice-President of Development at Habanos, S.A., presented the main launches, featuring Cohiba's Robustos Reserva Cosecha 2014 (50 x 124 mm). All the leaves used in its production (filler and binder) have been subjected to a long three years aging process. This new serie has been produced in very limited quantities, only 5,000 numbered boxes embodying the exclusivity of Cohiba. This launch will be the star of the Festival's Welcome Night this evening in the Salon de Protocolo El Laguito, in Playa.



Furthermore Partagas Linea Maduro launches two new vitolas with maduro wrappers, Maduro No 2 (55 x 120 mm long) and Maduro No 3 (50 x 145 mm long) that join the vitola Maduro No 1 (52 x 130 mm long), being part of the brand's regular portfolio.



The new vitola Le Hoyo Rio Seco (56 x 140 mm long) from Hoyo de Monterrey joins the Serie Le Hoyo increasing the range of heavy ring gauge cigars. And the new heavy ring gauge vitola Centrofinos (50 x 130 mm long) from Vegueros brand also joins its current portfolio.



The watches Pilot Type 20 will also be presented - a result of the collaboration between Habanos, S.A and Zenith.



Grupo Habanos in 2017



In the year 2017 the Grupo Habanos, which is responsible for the exclusive world marketing of 27 brands of Habanos, achieved a turnover of 500 million dollars, with 12% growth at fixed exchange rate, compared to the previous year.



The programme of the Festival maintains its activities including visits to plantations and factories in Vuelta Abajo*, the Commercial Fair, the International Seminar, tastings and pairings, the International Habanosommelier Contest and, for the first time, the Habanos World Challenge. The special tasting from Habanos will be with Torres Brandy.



