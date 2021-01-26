Aggreko sets industry-leading net zero targets to support customers through the energy transition

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggreko, the world leader in the temporary energy market, announces its ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner, aligning with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius. Aggreko also commits to offering cleaner technologies and fuels to support its customers through their energy transition - using flexible and competitive energy solutions to meet their environmental sustainability targets.



By 2030, Aggreko will:





-- Reduce the amount of fossil diesel fuel used in customer solutions by at

least 50% by offering customers cleaner technologies and fuels that

guarantee the same or better level of reliability and competitiveness

-- Reduce local air quality emissions of their solutions also by 50% (all

emissions from diesel, gas and other fuels)

-- Achieve net zero across all its own business operations

By 2050 or sooner:





-- Aggreko will be a net zero business, across all the services it provides

Aggreko has already made significant progress, providing cleaner solutions for customers around the world, such as turning landfill, bio and flare gas into power or by investing in battery storage, solar, and more efficient and near zero local emissions generators.



To achieve its 2030 & 2050 targets, Aggreko will accelerate investment in lower-carbon technologies, including solar power and battery storage, and will continue to shift its global generator fleet towards more gas and greener drop-in liquid fuels. Aggreko will also invest in other clean energy alternatives such as e-fuels, hydrogen-ready engines and fuel cells.



Chris Weston, CEO, commented: "The energy transition is fundamentally changing the way power is generated and delivered. Our customers' needs are evolving - they require cleaner solutions but without compromising reliability, modularity or cost efficiency. We've already begun transforming our fleet and solutions to meet changing customer needs and to achieve our objective to become a net zero company."



"Our customers are looking to reduce their carbon and air quality emissions and we are the perfect partner to support them in their journey. With our expertise in hybrid solutions and efficient thermal generation, we are already supporting them across the world through the energy transition."



"Our industry-leading net zero commitments are ambitious but achievable and put us on the path to reduce both our own environmental footprint and that of our customers as we look ahead to a greener future."



