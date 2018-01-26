Giorgio Armani Fragrances & Beauty Celebrates the International Launch of the New Sì Passione Fragrance

PARIS, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



To celebrate the international launch of the new Si Passione fragrance embodied by actress Cate Blanchett, an exclusive cocktail was held last night at the Palais de Tokyo in the presence of personalities and friends of the House like Sara Sampaio, Adele Exarchopoulos, Olga Kurylenko, Tina Kunakey and Tom Munro, the fashion photographer behind the Si Passione ad campaign.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633689/Giorgio_Armani_Logo.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633668/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Sara_Sampaio.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633667/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Olga_Kurylenko.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633666/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Hyphen_Hyphen.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633665/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Adele_Exarchopoulos.jpg )



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633669/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Tina_Kunakey.jpg )



Giorgio Armani says: 'Si is my tribute to modern femininity - an irresistible combination of grace, strength and independence of spirit.'



During the event, there was a special music performance of Hyphen Hyphen, and Hen Yanni.



Hyphen Hyphen perfomed Closer to You , the Si film campaign's soundtrack.



Press and influencers from all over the world discovered the new Si Passione fragrance, launching as of this month.



#SaySiToPassion



@armanibeauty



To discover the pictures of the event credits @Vincent Lappartient: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633661/Giorgio_Armani.pdf



All the pictures to be found here: https://we.tl/iYZvVLK9Ve







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633668/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Sara_Sampaio.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633667/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Olga_Kurylenko.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633666/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Hyphen_Hyphen.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633665/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Adele_Exarchopoulos.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633669/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Tina_Kunakey.jpg







https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633689/Giorgio_Armani_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Olivier Monteil SENIOR VP GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS GIORGIO ARMANI FRAGRANCES & BEAUTY OLIVIER.MONTEIL@LOREAL.COM +33 (0) 1 49 64 65 00



