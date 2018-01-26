Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Giorgio Armani Fragrances & Beauty Celebrates the International Launch of the New Sì Passione Fragrance

vrijdag 26 januari 2018 00:39 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

PARIS, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate the international launch of the new Si Passione fragrance embodied by actress Cate Blanchett, an exclusive cocktail was held last night at the Palais de Tokyo in the presence of personalities and friends of the House like Sara Sampaio, Adele Exarchopoulos, Olga Kurylenko, Tina Kunakey and Tom Munro, the fashion photographer behind the Si Passione ad campaign.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633689/Giorgio_Armani_Logo.jpg )

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633668/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Sara_Sampaio.jpg )

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633667/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Olga_Kurylenko.jpg )

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633666/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Hyphen_Hyphen.jpg )

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633665/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Adele_Exarchopoulos.jpg )

(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633669/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Tina_Kunakey.jpg )

Giorgio Armani says: 'Si is my tribute to modern femininity - an irresistible combination of grace, strength and independence of spirit.'

During the event, there was a special music performance of Hyphen Hyphen, and Hen Yanni.

Hyphen Hyphen perfomed Closer to You , the Si film campaign's soundtrack.

Press and influencers from all over the world discovered the new Si Passione fragrance, launching as of this month.

#SaySiToPassion

@armanibeauty

To discover the pictures of the event credits @Vincent Lappartient: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633661/Giorgio_Armani.pdf 

All the pictures to be found here: https://we.tl/iYZvVLK9Ve



Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633668/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Sara_Sampaio.jpg



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633667/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Olga_Kurylenko.jpg



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633666/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Hyphen_Hyphen.jpg



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633665/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Adele_Exarchopoulos.jpg



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633669/ARMANI_Si_Passione_Tina_Kunakey.jpg



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633689/Giorgio_Armani_Logo.jpg




CONTACT: Olivier Monteil SENIOR VP GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS GIORGIO ARMANI FRAGRANCES & BEAUTY OLIVIER.MONTEIL@LOREAL.COM +33 (0) 1 49 64 65 00

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234