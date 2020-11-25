Volg ons op:
Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S.A.

woensdag 25 november 2020 13:49 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of 15% of the share capital and voting rights of Quadient S.A., has today sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the company.

The letter can be found here: http://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2020-11-25-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf [http://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2020-11-25-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf]

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com [mailto:teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com], +44 (0)207-952-2000

