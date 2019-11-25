FOX Bet Becomes an Official Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers

Mobile Sportsbook Is First Online Sports Betting Brand to Strike a Deal With an NBA Franchise



Fans in PA and NJ Can Receive $20 Towards First Bet



PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Bet today announced that it has joined forces with one of the most innovative and forward-thinking franchises in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers, the first deal of its kind with an NBA franchise.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035149/Fox_Bet_Philadelphia_76ers.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035149/Fox_Bet_Philadelphia_76ers.jpg]



FOX Bet, the sports betting brand between FOX Sports and The Stars Group, is already an Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA. The new agreement will build awareness of its brand and app via the 76ers traditional, digital and social media assets, custom home game promotions, exposure on courtside and LED signage, and more. Under the agreement, FOX Bet will also present near-live game replays on 76ers Twitter, and will become the Presenting Partner of the 76ers radio game broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) and for the team's 'hype video' played on the scoreboard leading into the fourth quarter of its home games.



"To have the opportunity to tie the FOX Bet brand to one of the most iconic sports franchises in NBA history is absolutely thrilling," said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Bet. "This agreement connects us with an extremely passionate local fanbase in a unique way. We are proud to be associated with the 76ers franchise as they kick off what I'm sure will be a successful 2019-20 season."



Capitalizing on a successful brand launch in September, this multiplatform deal allows FOX Bet to develop a deeper connection to 76ers fans in the Philadelphia area, furthering its mission to bring its customers closer to the sports and teams they love.



"FOX Bet has masterfully honed its unique brand positioning in the US; an experienced, longstanding European sportsbook, a savvy media company, and now an affiliation with the 76ers that further endears its brand and product to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey market and sports community," said Adam Davis, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Chief Commercial Officer. "Recognizing the passionate 76ers fan base, FOX Bet and our team look forward to amplifying a multi-tiered activation approach by creating dynamic, digital content and continuing to drive engagement with our brand, team and league."



In celebration of the agreement, FOX Bet customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will see special offers and promotions in the early part of this NBA season. In particular, fans in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who download and register for the FOX Bet sportsbook app will receive $20 toward their first wager. Fans may download the FOX Bet sportsbook app by CLICKING HERE [https://www.foxbet.com/?gclid=CjwKCAiA8K7uBRBBEiwACOm4d4xeEja_AzG9O_OJoMlzGLtOtD8CNTHIfAM2N5YVXtrNH7_56CN6vxoC5j8QAvD_BwE].



Media may CLICK HERE [https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gkitks8di9mr5cf/AABWIhcIplQQ6IcA7jVFzJJ4a?dl=0] to download still images of FOX Bet in-game brand exposure on signage at 76ers home games, and examples of FOX Bet-branded posts made on 76ers social media platforms.



About FOX Bet



FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation . The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programming, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.



About the Philadelphia 76ers



The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 49 playoff appearances over 70 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.



About The Stars Group



The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information



This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the partnership referenced in this news release. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Please refer to The Stars Group's most recent annual information form and annual and interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for more information about the factors, assumptions and risks that may apply to The Stars Group's forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035149/Fox_Bet_Philadelphia_76ers.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035149/Fox_Bet_Philadelphia_76ers.jpg]



Contact: Eddie Motl, FOX Bet Eddie@fox.bet [mailto:Eddie@fox.bet]



Lara Toscani, HB Sports & Entertainment Laratoscani@hbse.com [mailto:Laratoscani@hbse.com]



CONTACT: Vaughan Lewis +1 437-371-5730



