Europe's Best Compete Live in Grand Final of European Business Awards

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 3 and 4 December, successful businesses from 33 European countries will be competing in Warsaw, Poland at the grand final of the European Business Awards; Europe's largest business competition.



The 363 finalists are representing their country having been chosen as 'National Winners' in their category after an initial review of over 150,000 European companies.



At the event, sponsored by RSM International, the finalists will be evaluated live on their success stories by independent judges from across Europe. The 19 category winners and the winner of a Public Vote will then be announced at a gala ceremony attended by leading academics, politicians and ambassadors.



Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "It is more important than ever that Europe's business communities play a positive and binding role in society. In these challenging times, it is encouraging to look at our list of finalists and see so many dynamic businesses of all sizes and sectors adapting, innovating, investing, and achieving phenomenal success."



Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services to the middle-market, said:



"The European Business Awards are a real demonstration of business excellence across Europe and beyond. Within the middle-market it is evident, not least from looking at our own client base, that there is a thriving European business community which is hungry for further growth and success, despite continuing uncertain times. Each of the finalists deserves to be here and I wish them all the very best of luck in the final."



Alongside the public judging, the two-day event will include a range of clinics, seminars and workshops, tackling key business challenges, run and moderated by subject experts.



Adrian Tripp said: "The seminars and workshops at the conference will stimulate the debate about what role business should play in our society. With our expert panels we will work through the challenges we face and find key solutions so that business communities can better support both our society and our planet and prosper."



Now in their 12(th) year, the European Business Awards has a primary purpose to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. As well as event partner RSM International, other sponsors include Inflexion and Germany Trade & Invest.



Within Europe alone, the RSM International network comprises experts in more than 40 different countries who in addition to having unrivalled local market knowledge, collaborate closely as an integrated team - sharing skills, insight and resources, based on a client-centric approach to developing a deep understanding of their individual businesses.



For further information about the event and categories please go to www.businessawardseurope.com [http://www.businessawardseurope.com/]



NOTES TO EDITORS:



About the European Business Awards:



The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.



It aims to do that in 3 ways:



ENDORSING AND PROMOTING EUROPE'S BEST BUSINESSES to help them attract new customers, partners, investors and talent



SHARING LEARNING AND SOLVING PROBLEMS to help businesses overcome the hurdles that stand between them and growth



STIMULATING DEBATES by asking the big questions about issues faced across Europe and how we can tackle them



The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.



Twitter: @The_EBAs Facebook: www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope [http://www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope] LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards"



About EBA Gala and Summit Event Partner RSM:



RSM is a leading global network of audit, tax and consulting firms focused on the middle market, encompassing 116 countries, 750 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific and more than 41,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.4billion.



As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.



RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.



RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base.



For more information, visit www.rsm.global [http://www.rsm.global/], or search for RSM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn



About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing EUR10m to EUR250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.



As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets. www.inflexion.com [http://www.inflexion.com/]



About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.



About PR Newswire: PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information on PR Newswire please visit www.prnewswire.co.uk [http://www.prnewswire.co.uk/].



CONTACT: Vanessa Wood at the European Business Awards on +44-(0)-796-6666-657 or email vanessa.wood@businessawardseurope.com



Web site: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/



