Xinhua Silk Road: Yili Jinlingguan wins international innovation award in UK

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinlingguan, an infant formula milk powder brand of Chinese dairy giant Yili, won the "2019 Infant Milk Powder Formula Innovation Award" Wednesday for its high-end organic product Seine Mouiller at Food Matters Live, a leading food event of the world.



As one of the most authoritative, extensive and internationally influential high-end food events in Europe, the Food Matters Live of the United Kingdom has brought together food companies from all over the world. More than 20,000 experts gathered this year in London to discuss on the development and future of healthy food industry.



"Seine Mouiller" originates in Mongolian, meaning "best ranch". Once launched, the brand has been widely favored by market and industry experts, with more strict product standards, less manual intervention and more stringent control system.



The major reason why Seine Mouiller could stand out from many of the world's leading food brands Wednesday lies in its differentiated recipes and innovations. In addition to the 132-year-old Danish organic ranch as its exclusive source of milk, Seine Mouiller revolutionarily adds BID compound probiotics combination and GOS + FOS probiotics combination, together with the innovative + protein combination, helping babies to better absorb nutrition.



Yili has been a pioneer in breast milk research since 2003. In 2007, it set up a special database, which has so far accumulated millions of data on breast milk nutrients. In 2014, it created an R&D center with the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, known as "Food Valley", which has been upgraded to be Yili Innovation Center Europe in 2017, marking a milestone of its milk research and formula improvement.



In the future, Yili will stick to innovation as the core, continue to focus on quality and resources, drive the high-quality development of Chinese infant milk powder industry, and strive to construct "a global healthy ecology".



