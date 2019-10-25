The Road to Emission-free Transport

Economics Minister Andreas Pinkwart visited NPROXX in Jülich to discover the latest developments in hydrogen storage technology



JÜLICH, Germany, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minister of Economics and Energy for North Rhine-Westphalia, Prof. Andreas Pinkwart, has seen first-hand the latest developments in hydrogen storage technology at NPROXX, as part of his round trip through the Rhineland area. NPROXX Managing Director Reinhard Hinterreither demonstrated the technology company's work with Prof. Pinkwart, explaining how NPROXX specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative carbon fibre pressure vessels for the storage of hydrogen.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017484/NPROXX_Hydrogen_Storage.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017484/NPROXX_Hydrogen_Storage.jpg]



Hydrogen as a key element



Prof. Pinkwart commented on the importance of hydrogen in renewable energy markets: "Hydrogen, which is produced from renewable electricity, is suitable as a climate-friendly, import-independent and universal energy source for all sectors, including industrial applications, and as a storage medium. It will therefore become a key element in the energy transition process. The storage and production of hydrogen as a fuel here will also create new added value and employment in the Rhineland district and beyond. NPROXX is exploring new and innovative ways to do this by manufacturing carbon fibre hydrogen tanks and providing storage for the emerging hydrogen economy."



NPROXX offers the emerging hydrogen economy its indispensable key piece: the storage. The company manufactures high-quality tanks for hydrogen-powered vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, trains and ships. NPROXX also supplies storage solutions for H([2]) infrastructure: stationary storage, transport solutions and hydrogen filling stations. Special expertise is required to manufacture the highest quality carbon fibre pressure vessels - depending on the application, the tanks can operate at operating pressures of 300, 500, 700 or up to 1,000 bar.



"NPROXX technology plays a key part in creating clean, sustainable, emission-free transport solutions using hydrogen," says Reinhard Hinterreither. "The benefits to the population are clear: a reduction in excessive pollutant emissions in cities, and an overall reduction in CO([2]) emissions worldwide. The future of emission-free transport is here and the suitability of hydrogen is clear."



NPROXX is a global leader in designing, developing and manufacturing Type 4 pressure vessels for the storage of hydrogen under high pressure. Based on 40 years experience in carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) products and systems in various industries, NPROXX provides composite tank systems and tailor made solutions for hydrogen storage applications: Transport and storage (up to 500 bar), Heavy duty vehicles (350 bar), Automotive (700 bar).



https://www.nproxx.com [https://www.nproxx.com/]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017484/NPROXX_Hydrogen_Storage.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017484/NPROXX_Hydrogen_Storage.jpg]



CONTACT: Tobias Gottwald, info@nproxx.com, +49-2461-65-308



Web site: https://www.nproxx.com/



