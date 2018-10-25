Menarini Launches "Pills of Art"

FLORENCE, Italy, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Did you know that Botticelli's Birth of Venus was the first painting after the fall of the Roman Empire to feature a completely nude woman? And that when painting the Medusa,



Caravaggio was most likely inspired by his own facial expressions?



All of this and much more is now available on the new "Pills of Art" section of the



Menarini website; an area dedicated to the art world.



This new initiative confirms the artistic vocation of the company which, on an annual basis for more than 60 years, has published bespoke monographs dedicated to the great masters of paintings and sculptures including Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raffaello, Caravaggio and Giotto. The curiosities of their works can now be found in video clips on the new section of the Menarini website, "Pills of Art", which is dedicated to the art world. Merely one click away; a journey which starts in Florence, the home of the Pharmaceutical Group, among the masterpieces of the Uffizi Gallery.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774837/Menarini_Pills_of_Art_Logo.jpg )



To widen the appreciation and knowledge of Italy's artistic heritage abroad, especially in the 136 countries where Menarini's products are available, the video clips have been produced in both Italian and English, and they will soon be translated into other languages including Chinese, Spanish, German and Russian.



"Menarini has a long-standing artistic tradition, one that endures with time and continues to evolve, today with the Pills of Art project," stated Valeria Speroni Cardi, Director of Menarini Group Press & Media Relations. "Menarini's art collections, characterised by their simple language, invite readers to not only look at the images, but to discover the details that so often remain unseen. With the publication of these video clips, the Pharmaceutical Group aims to involve those who are discovering the world of paintings and sculptures for the first time, revealing the anecdotes and stories behind the great masterpieces of Italian art. We are proud to have accomplished our mission under the exceptional guidance of Eike Schmidt, Director of the Uffizi Museum who, among many other things, showed us the technique used by Caravaggio to create the Medusa."



The Coronation of the Virgin by Fra' Angelico, Annunciation by Leonardo da Vinci, Judith Slaying Holofernes by Artemisia Gentileschi, Eleanor of Toledo by Bronzino,The Birth of Venus and Primavera by Botticelli are just some of the video clips you can find on the new section of the Menarini website.



http://www.menarinipillsofart.com







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774837/Menarini_Pills_of_Art_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Valeria Speroni Cardi, Lorenza Sbroma Tomaro, Menarini Press Office, Via dei Sette Santi 3,, +39-055-5680621, ufficiostampa@menarini.it



