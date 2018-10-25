The First China International Import Expo to Welcome 2800 Exhibitors from over 130 Countries as China Looks to Grow Imports

- Brazil Targets China's Booming Coffee Sector



- Russia to hold an "exporters fringe event" filling 2000 square-meter exhibition space



- 30 British Companies to Attend in Bid to Upscale Exports



SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) is to gather 2800 companies from over 130 countries and regions to meet with over 150,000 buyers in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2018.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774596/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774596/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg]



In addition to over 200 industry-leading companies who are to display, many exhibitors of CIIE 2018 come from G20 member states as well as countries with links to the Belt and Road Initiative. Geared toward opening China's consumer market, more than 100 companies from 30+ African countries will also attend.



"CIIE provides an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to go beyond the norm and to expand the status-quo of current trading levels. It also gives developing countries an opportunity to engage with Chinese companies and showcase their products. At CIIE I am sure we will witness new trends in trade and cooperation emerge," said Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director-General of the China International Import Expo Bureau and President of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).



Brazil Eyes Food Exports to China



Over 90 Brazilian companies will present their products in the food and agriculture, clothing and consumer products, medical equipment, healthcare and service sectors; with coffee being one of their highlights, as more than 10 Brazilian coffee producers are preparing to feature their gourmet lines at the expo, looking to capture a greater share of the Chinese market.



"We are the world's largest producer and exporter of coffee. Yet, Brazilian coffee is put into a blend of the best-known global brands." said Igor Brandao, director of agribusiness at the national Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (Apex), "The expo is a great platform for supporting and promoting the entry of Brazilian brands into the Chinese market, considering the advantage Brazilian coffee has in the world."



More Quality British Products for Chinese Consumers



The UK, one of the Guests of Honor to the event, will bring more than 30 British companies across sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, financial and professional services, education, creative industries, consumer goods, food and agricultural products, aviation and aerospace, automotive, AI and Big Data; featuring companies including JLR, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Kenwood and British Airways.



"Britain has a reputation for being strong in the creative industry, education and financial services. But Chinese consumers see less of some of its high-end manufacturing, aerospace, automotive products. We hope that CIIE can be a good opportunity for Chinese consumers to see some of the very best British products from a variety of different industries," said John Edwards, British Consul-General in Shanghai.



Inviting the World to Sell to China



Exhibitors including Germany, France and Russia were eager to join the world-first event. Delegates from Russia, who will host a "Russian exporters" fringe event with 2000 square meters of products from several industries. Germany will provide the expo with its largest exhibit - A 200-tonne milling machine provided by Waldrich Coburg. Trade envoys from the Republic of Korea will also be looking to expand opportunities beyond traditional sectors such as the lucrative USD 4.96 billion a year cosmetic industry to higher-value sectors.



About China International Import Expo



China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by China International Import Expo bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. As the first exhibition of its kind, it is supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.



For more information, please visit: https://www.ciie.org [https://www.ciie.org/]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774596/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774596/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg]



CONTACT: Liu Xiang, +86-139-2225-0659, 1014734924@qq.com



Web site: https://www.ciie.org/



