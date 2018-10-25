Premia Partners celebrates first anniversary of China A multi-factor ETFs, which outperformed and gathered the most inflows among peers during th

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, the Hong Kong based ETF manager announced the first full year results for its smart beta China A-shares ETFs.





-- Premia CSI Caixin China Bedrock Economy ETF which tracks the CSI

Caixin Rayliant Bedrock Economy Index, capturing ~300 companies driving

the mainstream economy of China, based on economic size, financial

health and low risk characteristics. Since inception, the ETF

outperformed incumbents tracking market capitalization weighted CSI300

benchmark by 0.31% and posted 69% growth in new inflows.

-- Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF tracks the CSI Caixin Rayliant

New Economic Engine Index, capturing ~300 leaders from new economy

industries, selected based on non-fixed asset size, financial health and

growth characteristics. Since inception, the ETF outperformed peers

tracking market capitalization weighted Chinext benchmark by 4.82% and

posted 61% growth in new inflows.

The ETFs track CSI smart beta indices, employing fundamental, multi-factor methodology from Caixin Rayliant Smart Beta led by Dr. Jason Hsu, Chairman and CIO of Rayliant Global Investors, who co-founded Research Affiliates.



Premia Partners recently also listed two Asia growth thematic ETFs





-- Premia Dow Jones Emerging ASEAN Titans 100 ETF provides exposure to

leaders in the growth economies of Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam,

Indonesia and the Philippines; and

-- Premia Asia Innovative Technology ETF provides exposure to leaders in

technology-enabled sectors across digital transformation, healthcare/

life science, and AI/ robotics/ automation.

Consistent with the firm's mission to build low-cost, efficient access tools, all four Premia HKEx-listed ETFs are physical ETFs with total expense ratio of 0.50% p.a.



"We are very thankful for the continued support of our clients, business partners, and our team, and look forward to sharing more exciting new launches soon," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of the firm.



As of October 24(th), Premia Partners which just celebrated its second anniversary, is in the top 50% of ETF managers in Hong Kong after Vanguard, by number of locally domiciled ETFs and corresponding AUM.



About Premia Partners



Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong, Premia Partners is dedicated to building and curating best practice ETF and rule-based solutions for Asia. Please visit us at www.premia-partners.com [http://www.premia-partners.com/] and stay connected.



