QS Global MBA & Business Masters Rankings 2020

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wharton School and Stanford share the top spot in this year's QS World University Rankings: Global Full-Time MBA 20 [http://www.topuniversities.com/mba-rankings/2020]20 with near-perfect reputation scores from employers. INSEAD, London Business School, and HEC Paris are also represented in the top 10, highlighting the global distribution of today's leading MBA programs. The QS Global MBA ranking is released alongside QS's Masters in Management, Masters in Finance, Masters in Business Analytics, and Masters in Marketing tables. Collectively, these rankings cover the post-graduate programs most in-demand amongst employers around the world.



The QS rankings seek to measure what matters most to prospective students. The core metrics are: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership and Class and Faculty Diversity.





-- Nearly half of the top 100 MBA providers are based in the US, including

seven of the top ten;

-- The UK has ten top-100 MBA programs. France has six, with two among the

top 10;

-- INSEAD (3(rd)) which has a campus in Singapore, is named the best

program in Asia, followed by Shanghai's CEIBS (25(th)) and the National

University of Singapore (32(nd)) while the University of Melbourne

(26(th)) leads in Australia.









QS World University Rankings: Global MBA 2020 (Top 10)



---





2020 2019

Institution

Location





Rank

Rank



--- ---





1= 3

Penn (Wharton)

US



---





1= 1

Stanford

US



---





3= 6

INSEAD

France



---





3= 5

MIT (Sloan)

US



---





5 2

Harvard

US



---





6 4

London Business School

UK



---





7 7

HEC Paris

France



---





8 9

Chicago (Booth)

US



---





9 17

UC Berkeley (Haas)

US



---





10 14

Northwestern (Kellogg)

US



---







---





QS Global MBA Rankings 2020: https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/2020 [https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/2020]

Methodology: https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/methodology [https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/methodology]



Alex Chisholm, head of analytics at QS, said: "In addition to analyzing program related inputs, QS also considered the reputation of specific business schools from the perspective of nearly 32,000 global employers and more than 36,000 global academics. Finally, we mapped the education paths of 30,000 successful alumni back to specific institutions."



The world-leaders of each of QS's individual business program rankings are:





-- QS World University Rankings: Masters in Business Analytics 2020:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan Business School);

-- QS World University Rankings: Masters in Finance 2020Oxford (Said) (new

leader);

-- QS World University Rankings: Masters in Management 2020: HEC Paris;

-- QS World University Rankings: Masters in Marketing 2020: HEC Paris (new

leader).

The full suite of business schools Masters' rankings is accessible at:

https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/2020 [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/2020]



Methodology: https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/methodology [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/methodology]



