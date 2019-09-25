International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) Publishes Interim Financial Statements of 2019

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2019 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2019. During first half of 2019, IE BV earned a net income of 0,3 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2019 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:



Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/inversores/a201610-renta-fija.html [https://www.endesa.com/es/inversores/a201610-renta-fija.html] English: https://www.endesa.com/en/investors/a201611-fixed-income.html [https://www.endesa.com/en/investors/a201611-fixed-income.html]



CONTACT: For more information please contact: Fabio Marzocchi, Financial Manager, International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, The Netherlands, fabio.marzocchi@enel.com, Tel: +31 (0)20 521 8787, Fax: +31 (0)20 521 8799



