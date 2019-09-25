Spinnaker Support Named to CIO Applications Europe Top 20 SAP Solution Providers 2019

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced they have been named to the 2019 Top 20 SAP Solution Providers [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2591237-1&h=187051020&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsap.cioapplicationseurope.com%2Fvendor%2Fspinnaker-support-swift-customized-and-surprisingly-affordable-support-for-sap-software-cid-967-mid-162.html&a=2019%C2%A0Top+20+SAP+Solution+Providers] list by CIO Applications Europe Magazine. Earlier this year, Spinnaker Support was awarded Gold and Silver International Stevie Awards, and a Silver American Business Award Stevie.



CIO Applications Europe, the most sought-after technology magazine Pan-Europe, offers a platform to help organizations evaluate which technologies can increase their business ROI. The distinguished panel distilled a long list of SAP solution and service providers to the top 20.



This top 20 SAP-focused issue of CIO Applications Europe focuses on the top solution providers that can boost the SAP platform in tandem with client needs. For the vast majority of SAP customers, the migration from on-premise to cloud is inevitable, though it will be difficult. The challenge for many of these businesses is to determine the best course and its timing. Spinnaker Support addresses this time of evaluation with a cost-effective alternative support model that delivers improved quality of support.



"We provide a path for SAP customers to assert control of their own roadmap. With SAP's 2025 date forthcoming, I get many questions from SAP customers concerning what they should do about HANA, S/4HANA, and the Cloud. In most simple terms, I tell them there is no need to stress over SAP's 2025 deadline," stated Shawn du Plessis, Vice President of Global SAP Operations at Spinnaker Support. "Customers have options. Their business strategy should never be driven by the vendor. My advice to customers who aren't ready to undertake a major migration, is to take the savings offered by Spinnaker Support and run your current version until your business decides how and when it moves into the cloud."



See Spinnaker Support's latest video about SAP's 2025 deadline



Spinnaker Support is the fastest growing and highest-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more personalized and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual support fees, and can remain on their current software releases for as long as they desire. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while we help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.



Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, select next-generation SAP solutions, Sybase, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, PeopleSoft, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2591237-1&h=4178803713&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.spinnakersupport.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.spinnakersupport.com%2F].



