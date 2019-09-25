HIMSS Analytics Survey Sponsored by Dimensional Insight Finds Healthcare Orgs. that Focus on Clinical Outcomes as Key ROI Metric Have Higher Succ

Survey reveals two-thirds of organizations using analytics in clinical, financial, and operational areas; use of metrics tied to analytics success



BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform(TM), [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2588008-1&h=3986869707&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.technology.dimins.com%2Fbi-analytics%2F&a=Diver+Platform%E2%84%A2%2C] a data management, analytics, and performance management solution, today announced the results of a survey [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2588008-1&h=1177929051&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dimins.com%2FHIMSSsurvey19&a=a+survey] it conducted with HIMSS Analytics of 109 senior healthcare leaders. The survey examined how healthcare organizations implement metrics and measure ROI from their analytics programs. It found that those organizations that focus on clinical outcomes as their key ROI metric - as opposed to financial returns or staff efficiency - rank higher across the board in terms of usage of analytics across the organization, average number of metrics used, measured success rate, and overall effectiveness of analytics.



"As healthcare organizations move to value-based payment models, they are finding that focusing on clinical metrics, including readmission rates, infection control, and patient outcome improvements is critical for success," says George Dealy, vice president of healthcare solutions at Dimensional Insight. "Analytics provides tremendous insight into these areas and can benefit healthcare organizations that are navigating this transition."



Key findings from the survey include:





-- Of organizations that are leveraging analytics, 84% are doing so in

multiple areas (clinical, financial, operational), while two-thirds are

leveraging analytics across the organization.

-- Organizations feel their analytics solutions have been most effective

towards improving financial performance, but they have been able to see

the most measured success with clinical analytics (77.7%) vs. financial

analytics (73.5%) or operational analytics (70.3%).

-- The primary method organizations use to determine ROI is most often

financial returns and improvements (41.2%) vs. clinical outcome

improvement (37.3%), staff efficiency (12.7%), or measured improvements

across the patient journey (3.9%). However, they see the highest

measured success rate (75.4%) if they use clinical outcomes improvement

as their primary metric.

To learn more, download the full survey results at: https://www.dimins.com/HIMSSsurvey19 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2588008-1&h=873744857&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dimins.com%2FHIMSSsurvey19&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dimins.com%2FHIMSSsurvey19]



