Private Trade Finance Firm, USEC, Issues Limited Private Placement Offering to Expand Trade Operations

GENEVA, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva based international investment firm, United Securities Equity Corp (USEC) [http://www.usecinvest.com/] has recently issued a new limited private placement offering in order to further strengthen its investment portfolio and stimulate trade activity in light of the widespread slowdown due to the corona virus pandemic. USEC provides a specialized range of trade finance solutions to businesses across the globe. This offering moves USEC closer to its goal of expanding their trade finance operations, potentially valued at $850M USD.



With the support and guidance of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce), USEC positions itself as a unique conduit to trade finance and investment opportunities for companies during this period of economic uncertainty. The ICC wishes to effectively alleviate some of the key disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



In its April 6th 2020 memo [https://iccwbo.org/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/04/icc-memo-on-essential-steps-to-safeguard-trade-finance-operations.pdf] the ICC is "calling on governments and central banks to immediately void the legal requirement for paper-based documentation, and to adopt the UNCITRAL Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records." ICC's Secretary-General John W.H. Denton AO further clarified that, "The trade finance market is systemically important to the functioning of the global economy."



To this end, USEC is working diligently to fulfill the ICC's objective, by offering its services to businesses in search of non-traditional funding in the goal of helping with a speedy global economic recovery. "As the global economy gradually recovers and opens for business again, trade companies may meet with funding constraints and require assistance to transact effectively," said Edgar Burke, USEC Chief Investment Officer.



USEC has enlisted the services of international advisory firm Mainsail Capmarkets [http://mscmkts.com/Home/RetailIndividual] who will operate in the capacity of Exclusive Distributor for the Private Placement.



United Securities Equity Corp (USEC) is a Geneva based international investment firm, providing businesses across the globe with a specialized range of trade and finance solutions.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243377/United_Securities_Equity_Corp_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243377/United_Securities_Equity_Corp_Logo.jpg]



