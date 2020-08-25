Selling Simplified Group, Inc. Opens Auckland, NZ Office Amidst Record-Breaking Company Growth In 2020

DENVER and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group (SSG) announced today their continued expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of their Auckland, New Zealand office. This latest opening marks six new APAC offices for the company in three years.



SSG, a privately-held provider of proprietary B2B data and marketing solutions, specializes in demand generation and data enrichment services. With an extensive database of global B2B records and its proprietary MarTech solutions Visionayr, Demandcentr, and Integrated Programmatic, the company is already the market leader in the APAC region.



While SSG has been servicing New Zealand clients since 2017 by way of their Sydney location, their expansion in Auckland fortifies the company's strategic belief in hyper-localization, by cultivating a fully-local staff dedicated to meeting the needs of their New Zealand clients. Additionally, with a reach of over 1.2 million opted-in B2B contacts in the region, SSG has the data to meet New Zealand's niche targeting and ABM needs.



Charlie Whife, VP of Global Sales, is optimistic about not only customers for SSG, but also for hiring, saying, "The addition of the New Zealand office really brings our plans full circle for the ANZ market as a whole. New Zealand offers excellent talent as well as local customers with a different perspective and ambitions for us to help them achieve."



Whife intends to build a fully-operational team in the country, complete with seasoned sales executives by Sept. 2020 and local creative and operations personnel, by early 2021.



Jake Phibbs, Director of Sales, ANZ stated, "I am extremely excited to be expanding into the New Zealand market. As a proud New Zealander, it is a great feeling to be able to bring a global company with a proven track record of success into my home country.



"I'm also very grateful for the opportunity to create local jobs and give back to a country that I owe so much to," continued Phibbs. "Lastly, I'm relishing the opportunity to provide more New Zealand companies access to our database of B2B decision-makers, helping them build pipeline and ultimately helping their businesses grow."



With record-breaking company growth in 2020, despite unprecedented global circumstances, the move into New Zealand marks an increase in SSG's momentum in the second-half of the year, with at least two additional APAC office openings forecasted before the start of 2021.



