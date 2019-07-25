Empire State Building Unveils Brand New Second Floor Observatory Experience

Immersive Exhibits Open to the Public on July 29



NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the second phase of its top-to-bottom reimagined Observatory Experience. Opening to the public on July 29, 2019, the $165 million project presents the only museum in New York City that is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Located on the second floor of the international icon, the 10,000 sq. ft galleries invite Guests on a journey from the building's construction to its current place in pop culture. Named the most Instagrammed U.S. landmark in a study conducted by Sony Mobile, the new galleries feature immersive and interactive exhibits that fulfill the desire of today's modern traveler to share authentic experiences - all as they make their way to the one-of-a-kind views from the 86(th) Floor Observatory.



Led by experience designer Thinc, with team members IDEO, Squint Opera, Beneville Studios, Diversified., Intersection, Kubik Maltbie, Otis Elevator Company and Tenguerian Model, phase two follows the first phase, a brand-new Observatory entrance at 20 West 34(th) Street which was completed in August of 2018.



The galleries through which visitors travel to experience ESB's famous views from the center of New York City include:





-- The Site in the 1920s: A black-and-white panoramic image depicts the

site of the original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel as construction of the Empire

State Building begins. Through building surveyors, Guests can look in

and see the New York City streets of the late 1920s come to life in full

color.

-- Construction: Inspired by the photography of Lewis Hine, visitors will

be transported back in time as hot rivets, and steel beams fly overhead,

and the sounds of New York City come alive in surround sound. Visitors

can also interact with specially commissioned cast sculptures of

construction workers as they work and take their lunch break.

-- Opening Day: The excitement of opening day is palpable with a newsboy

announcing the opening of the Empire State Building as he sells his

papers on the streets of 1930s New York City

-- Modern Marvel: The Modern Marvel exhibit outlines the specific measures

taken to make the Empire State Building a world leader in sustainability

and a leading example in energy efficiency.

-- Otis Elevators: Otis delivered the groundbreaking technology that made

the towering height of ESB possible. In a dedicated exhibit, Otis

showcases not only how the original elevators operated, but teaches

visitors about the latest technology installed in the newest elevators,

which transport more than 10 million tenants and Observatory Guests each

year. Visitors will also walk through a simulation of an actual elevator

shaft and feel the energy created by the movement of the cars up close.

-- Urban Campus: Very few visitors to the Empire State Building are aware

of what goes on in the nearly 100 floors they don't see. Urban Campus

offers a glimpse into some of the major tenant spaces, amenities, and

hidden views of the building as experienced by those who work there. The

exhibit highlights some of these contemporary internet-age businesses,

visible through peepholes that give guests an insider's view of what

these high-tech offices are like.

-- World's Most Famous Building: Set to an original score commissioned for

this exhibit, more than seventy screens display highlights of ESB's

starring role in pop culture from every decade since the 1930s. Visitors

from around the world will recognize the hundreds of movies, TV shows,

commercials, cartoons, comic books, and video games that feature the

world's most famous building.

-- King Kong: Visitors walk into an office from the 1930s where the famous,

giant ape's fingers pierce the walls as he dangles from the building and

dodges vintage fighter planes. Those brave enough can even step into

Kong's hands - but beware, you might feel the power of this fearsome ape

firsthand!

-- Celebrity: The Empire State building is a popular destination for A-list

celebrities and worldwide talent with many famous faces from around the

globe visiting its world-famous 86(th) Floor Observatory. This exhibit

highlights some of the most-famous visitors (athletes, musicians,

actors) with their images and signed memorabilia adorning the walls for

Guests to admire as they head to the elevators that will take them to

their next stop: NYC: Above & Beyond on the 80(th) Floor.

"While the views from the 86(th) Floor Observatory are world-famous, the Empire State Building has a rich history filled with exciting events and innovative projects that we are now able to share via our new second-floor exhibits," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "We began in August 2018 with the relocation of our Observatory entrance to 34(th) Street, and now our new galleries on the second floor give our visitors the chance to learn and engage with the iconic authenticity that only the Empire State Building, unique not just in New York City, but in the world, can provide. With the expertise of our design partners, these new galleries will engage visitors in unprecedented ways."



The cross-disciplinary, best-in-class team from the arts and architecture, technology and entertainment industries, which conceived and curated the project





