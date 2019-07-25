TriLumina Announces World's First Automotive-Qualified AEC-Q102 Grade 1 Semiconductor Laser

TriLumina's VCSEL Arrays Reliably Operate at Temperatures between Minus 40 and 125 Degrees C



ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLumina, the leading developer of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) technology for automotive, consumer and industrial time of flight (ToF) and 3D sensing applications, announced today their completion of all required tests for AEC-Q102 Grade 1 Operation, which means it can reliably operate at temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 125 degrees C.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950577/TriLumina_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950577/TriLumina_Logo.jpg ]



This marks the first time any semiconductor laser product has qualified for AEC-Q102 Grade 1 Operation.



The Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) determines the prerequisites that are necessary to be accepted by Tier-1 automotive electronics manufacturers. One is compliance with the applicable AEC-Q reliability standards; the other is compliance with IATF 16949 specifications (Quality Management System) of Zero-Defect supply chain quality management standards. The reliability test of automotive integrated circuits, or AEC-Q, is broken down into several subcategories of which AEC-Q102 (Discrete Optoelectronics) is the applicable standard for TriLumina's VCSEL products.



"We are proud to announce another world first for TriLumina," said Brian Wong, president and chief executive officer for TriLumina. "We design our products from the ground up to perform reliably over wide temperature ranges in extremely rigorous automotive operating conditions. Having the first AEC-Q102 Grade 1 qualified VCSEL product in the industry proves just that."



AEC-Q102 Grade 1 qualification also means the devices are very robust for consumer and industrial applications exceeding the quality requirements for those market segments.



TriLumina's patented back-emitting VCSEL arrays with optional integrated microlenses are used in solid state direct "Flash" LiDAR, ToF LiDAR, scanning LiDAR and automotive in-cabin systems with full performance from minus 40 to 125 degrees C without need for active cooling.



Contact TriLumina for a data sheet and additional technical and pricing information.



ABOUT TRILUMINA CORPORATION TriLumina Corporation develops innovative laser illumination solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer 3D sensing applications. TriLumina near-infrared VCSEL technology is used in applications from long range LiDAR to low cost, small form factor ToF systems. Please visit http://www.trilumina.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2531651-1&h=2986727968&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.trilumina.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.trilumina.com] for more information.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950577/TriLumina_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2531651-1&h=3581028585&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F950577%2FTriLumina_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F950577%2FTriLumina_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Jason Farrell | jfarrell@elevationb2b.com | (480) 539-2706



Web site: http://www.trilumina.com/



