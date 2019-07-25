Red Dot Design Award: Studio Volpi Receives Red Dot: Best of the Best

CARNAGO, Italy, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a competition that involved more than 5500 projects, Studio Volpi [http://www.studiovolpi.com/], the Italian design company founded and directed by Gianmario Volpi, won the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best [https://www.red-dot.org/project/acto-37401] alongside Angelo Po Grandi Cucine [https://www.angelopo.com/it/] for the Act.o combined oven.



This great success follows the two Red Dot Product Design Awards [https://www.red-dot.org/] 2019 won by Studio Volpi: one for the Act.o, the other for the BONECO's F Series [https://www.red-dot.org/project/boneco-f-series-37633] fans.



Studio Volpi previously won a "Red Dot" in the Red Dot Award: Product Design in 2018 with the Smart Car Seat R542 project of the Chinese company Max-inf [https://www.red-dot.org/project/smart-car-seat-r542-26348] and in 2012 for the Saeco vending machine "Carthego" [https://www.studiovolpi.com/it/insights/post/118/studio-volpi-al-red-dot-design-award-essen-de-2012], and the recognition as Red Dot: Best of the Best allows the Italian company to sit among the world-class design great companies.



During the awarding ceremony, that took place on July, 8(th) at Aalto Theater in Essen, Germany, in front of more than 1200 guests, the founder and CEO of Red Dot, Professor Peter Zec [https://www.red-dot.org/about-red-dot/peter-zec/], and Nils Toft [https://www.linkedin.com/in/nils-toft-54a4514/], Managing director at Designidea, presented the award to Glauca Vesperini [https://www.linkedin.com/in/glauca-vesperini-5145a619/], Brand and Mktg Manager of Angelo Po, and Studio Volpi [http://www.studiovolpi.com/] representatives Patrizio Cionfoli [https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrizio-cionfoli-94b2b91/] (Design Director), Massimo Battaglia [https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxbattaglia/] (Senior Industrial Designer) and Nikola Mitrovic [https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikola-mitrovic-140734a4/] (UI Designer).



The Jury's statement reported that "Act.o fascinates with a user interface that has been carefully designed to the last detail. The highly functional control panel and the distinctive, ergonomically designed rotary knob offer a new, direct approach towards interaction. The entire interface is simple and highly self-explanatory. Act.o promotes professionalism at first glance and lends efficiency and lightness to the work processes in professional kitchens."



Gianmario Volpi [https://www.linkedin.com/in/gianmario-volpi-2990b09/], CEO, comments: "I'm proud of this Award because we have been able to express the brand values of an innovative company like Angelo Po through design, innovation and user experience."



"The Award motivates us to continue in our mission to enable memorable food experience through high-performing equipment that also offers elegant and functional design," adds Massimo Aleardi [https://www.linkedin.com/in/massimo-aleardi-33738125], CEO of Angelo Po.



About Studio Volpi



Founded in 1994, Studio Volpi is a global point of reference as a leading partner for companies seeking to implement a winning strategy through every stage of the industrial process. Studio Volpi is an expert in design concepts, technology and innovation, UX and UI development, branding and communication.



