Modere Europe Unwraps Trim Chocolate for a Sculpted, Lean Body

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere ("the Company"), the first social retailer to create a safe and forward-thinking approach to overall wellness, was on hand in Brussels, Belgium to announce the much-anticipated launch of Trim Chocolate in the company's European markets. Featuring a first-in-world combination of leading technologies- CLA and Collagen/HA Matrix(®) Technology- Trim Chocolate supports the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels while fostering vibrant, youthful-looking skin. The zero sugar, decadently chocolate flavored formula supports health and enhances appearance.



Derived from a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) has been shown to contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Because the body cannot produce CLA on its own, it must be obtained from the diet. The most common dietary sources of CLA are beef and dairy, but most people do not eat enough of it to be effective. The pure, concentrated CLA used in Trim is naturally derived from safflower oil, making it a healthy, sustainable choice.



Trim Chocolate pairs CLA with exclusive, award-winning Collagen/HA Matrix(®) Technology. This naturally occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II replenishes collagen in a highly absorbable form, thereby reducing the appearance of wrinkles and supporting youthful-looking skin by improving skin hydration, firmness and elasticity. Unique among collagen supplements, this Collagen/HA Matrix(® )Technology is backed by 7 U.S. and international patents. Furthermore, it is manufactured using a patented, Bio-Optimized(TM) process to ensure the ideal molecular weight that the body can readily assimilate.



The launch of Trim Chocolate follows Trim Coconut Lime's stellar debut in the European market in June 2018. Trim has fast risen to be one of Modere's best-selling products, with over $75 million in global sales since its launch.



"We have seen record sales of Trim Coconut Lime in Europe over the last year," said Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere. "Since introducing Trim Chocolate in North America last December, we have seen a similar surge in sales, and we anticipate the same reception here in Europe."



Trim Chocolate is BPA-free, Cruelty-free, and manufactured in an NSF GMP registered facility. All packaging is recyclable.



About Modere Modere offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high-performing and scientifically designed. We believe modern health involves pure nutrition, a clean environment and safe ingredients across all our product categories. Modere brings a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, and our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified(TM), NSF Certified and gray-water safe. The company is a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels(®). Visit www.modere.eu [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2534427-1&h=1817550619&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.modere.eu%2F&a=www.modere.eu] for more information.



